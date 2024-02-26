Thomas H. Lee Partners taking Agiliti private for $2.5B

Share on email (opens in new window)

Thomas H. Lee Partners plans to take medical products company Agiliti private at a $2.5 billion valuation, including debt. Why it matters: The price tag includes a 35% premium to Friday's close, another promising sign for companies and investors.

By the numbers: THL, which already owned about 73% of Agiliti, plans to pay $10 in cash for each share of the company it doesn't currently own.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

How it works: Agiliti helps hospitals and health systems manage their medical equipment, providing supply chain visibility to reduce costs.

The company also offers clinical engineering services, which help hospitals and labs maintain installation or upkeep of medical devices and products.

Catch up quick: After retiring in March 2023, CEO Tom Leonard came back to the helm in October of that year.

Leonard succeeded Tom Boehning, who served in the top spot for less than a year and was terminated without cause, per an SEC filing.

Between the lines: Given Leonard led Agiliti through its 2021 IPO, it's no surprise to see him behind another major strategic event for the company.

State of play: PE-driven buyouts in medtech accelerated in the latter half of 2023, totaling $3.9 billion for the full year — greater than the last three years combined, per PitchBook.

What we're watching: Businesses that have been held by private equity for five years, as premium prices could trigger dealmaking.