Reveleer, a health insurance risk management SaaS company, raised $65 million in debt financing, CEO Jay Ackerman tells Aaron. Why it matters: The ongoing shift to value-based care is being supported by tech solutions that help payers and providers better manage risk.

Zoom in: Hercules Capital led the round for Glendale, Calif.-based Reveleer, which has been backed by Oak HC/FT since 2022.

By the numbers: Reveleer finished 2023 with revenue north of $50 million and hopes to double that figure this year, per Ackerman.

What's next: "We would like to do one to two acquisitions this year," Ackerman says. "If we don't get one done, then something's not working."

Reveleer will seek buys similar to the ones it's already made, which include risk adjustment tech platforms Dynamic Healthcare Systems and MDPortals.

Ackerman says he's had more than 70 conversations with various prospective targets.

Yes, but: "We are not a roll-up strategy," Ackerman maintains. "We have a well-defined view of what we want an interconnected solution set to look like."

"We are committed to driving a holistic expansion strategy encompassing organic and inorganic approaches," says Oak HC/FT partner Andrew Adams.

How it works: Reveleer is designed to help health plans manage and adjust for risk.

Leveraging machine learning, the software-as-a-service platform reviews and analyzes medical records to help manage enrollment, provider outreach, data retrieval, reporting and submissions, among other tasks.

Catch up quick: The company has raised more than $100 million to date, per PitchBook.

Zoom out: According to Ackerman, there are no exit plans anytime soon.