Sonus Microsystems, which makes ultrasound technology optimized for remote monitoring, raised a $2.1 million pre-seed, CEO Hani Eskandari tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Ultrasound technology hasn't seen much updating over the last few decades, despite being a potentially powerful source to unlock key health information.

Zoom in: LDV Capital led the round. Sonus is generating revenue, Eskandari says, declining to disclose more details.

How it works: Sonus Microsystems' ultrasound technology uses polymer MEMS sensors to send and receive ultrasonic waves.

Its tech crafts thousands of vibrating micro-drums on different types of materials, which Sonus says yields superior imaging and testing results.

Sonus' products include disposable miniature transducers; wearable transducers for monitoring and screening; and large matrix array transducers for operator-independent imaging for remote monitoring use cases.

The company's platform is not yet FDA-approved, though Sonus is working toward securing it, Eskandari says.

What's next: Fresh funds will help Sonus grow its engineering capacity and identify new application areas, Eskandari says.

"In the near future, patients will be empowered to track and monitor their health without the need to go to a hospital for every single exam," he says.

The rise of wearable ECG patches and devices like the Apple Watch are just the beginning, he says.

"This technology is a quantum leap, as the company is enabling tech to be used anywhere to improve patient outcomes," says LDV partner Evan Nisselson.

The bottom line: As care continues to move away from the hospital, devices that enable remote monitoring will play an increasingly larger role.