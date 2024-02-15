Health tech investment firm HLM Venture Partners is getting new lead investors, partners Michael Ludwig and Joseph Mayer tell Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The new partners plan to raise HLM's sixth fund and fill a market gap that's seen a paucity of mid-stage health tech deals with more check-writing creativity.

Zoom in: Ludwig, an experienced health care industry banker, and Mayer, a trained physician and health care operator, will continue to invest along HLM's historic themes.

The focus will be on companies trying to cut cost from the health care system and those addressing unmet needs — while broadening the scope of the types of transactions they execute.

By the numbers: HLM currently has $400 million in assets under management and has historically invested north of $1 billion in health care companies across tech-enabled services, IT and medical devices.

Catch up quick: The Boston-based venture capital and private equity firm has backed companies across a range of growth stages throughout its 40-year history — from mature businesses like Change Healthcare and Teladoc to startups like Tebra, ShiftKey and Main Street Health.

What they're saying: Ludwig joined HLM to address the recent gap between early-stage venture deals and later-stage private equity arrangements by being flexible around deal-making type.

"The market has bifurcated itself too narrowly," Ludwig says. "The in-between is really interesting. It's messy, it's sometimes over-capitalized, it can be complex. But that's inherently where we think the opportunity is."

"Having the aperture to be creative around the type of transaction is something that [Mayer and I] both bring to the table," he adds. "Coming into a round with a family office, with a larger private equity firm, I think we are interested in that type of flexibility."

Flashback: Ludwig was a partner at investment bank MTS Health, while Mayer is a trained physician, and a former health care operator and adviser at PE firm Elements Health.

The intrigue: Like other specialized firms in the sector, HLM will have to navigate a precarious digital health market in which overall funding has fallen off a cliff and the investment playbook is being rewritten in real time.