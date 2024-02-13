Share on email (opens in new window)

Anatomy Financial, an AI-powered automated financial operations platform, emerged from stealth with a $7.6 million seed led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, the company tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Its platform digitizes payment reconciliation, a process that lives primarily in Excel sheets.

How it works: Using AI, Anatomy's platform links bank, claims and accounting data to automate payment reconciliation for health care providers.

Reconciliation is still a relatively manual process, with a quarter of revenue received by paper check and remits.

Anatomy's platform works with existing practice management systems to digitize remittances and checks.

Zoom in: "There's just a number of other financial workflows that we're really excited to automate," says co-founder Callum King. He and his spouse and co-founder Sasha King lead the company.

For example, Anatomy wants to automate the physical "lock box" feature of receiving remittances.

"Rather than folks opening up the mail in the office, we can provide them a purpose-built AI-driven health care lock box," wherein Anatomy digitizes the physical mail, he says.

What they're saying: "There's over 400,000 independent practices across the United States and a huge opportunity to support this group," Sasha says.

"We've heard so many stories of practices where they won't cash checks until they've actually done the typing in an explanation-of-benefits," Callum says.

Meanwhile, those uncashed physical checks can go missing or get left in drawers, further confusing reconciliation, he says.

What's next: Proceeds will go toward hiring, with a focus on people who bring AI expertise, says Lightspeed partner Nicole Quinn.

"Nearly every company I work with, when they raise capital, is thinking about [runway] in terms of two, three, even four years," Quinn said when asked how long funds are designed to last.

Meridian Street Capital, Live Oak Ventures, Cambrian Ventures, Peterson Ventures and angel investors also participated in the fundraising.

Flashback: Formerly chief commercial officer at diagnostics laboratory CareDx, Sasha says lack of clarity around financial metrics of payments inspired her to found Anatomy.

"In health care, where revenue is largely coming from insurance, you might see patients today but then get paid two months later, and a $40,000 check comes in the mail from United and it's covering 50 different patients," she says.

Callum founded and led fintech Brightside before starting Anatomy.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect Anatomy is not focused solely on billing or accounting but works more broadly to automate financial operations.