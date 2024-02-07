Share on email (opens in new window)

Medical device company Vero Biotech received $65 million from Horizon Technology Finance and Monroe Capital, Vero Biotech board director Todd Brady tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The company's portable, tankless nitric oxide delivery system aims to make it easier to treat persistent pulmonary hypertension in newborns.

Details: The $65 million is a single funding, term-loan credit facility. Part of the proceeds will refinance an existing loan.

This is the first such transaction for Horizon under Monroe's ownership, as the two merged in July 2023.

How it works: Vero's FDA-approved Genosyl product is designed to deliver a constant concentration of inhaled nitric oxide gas for cardiac patients in acute settings.

Genosyl aims to eliminate the need for large nitric oxide tanks — which tend to be costly and labor-intensive — in neonatal intensive care units.

What's next: "This funding will support the continued commercial expansion of the Genosyl, as well as other R&D initiatives," Brady says.

"We needed a facility to increase our spend on device building and for rapid deployment," Brady says.

"We have seen a rapid uptake in demand for the product; now it's just about how fast can we ramp in the market," he adds.

By the numbers: Vero is currently generating revenue and has raised nearly $300 million to date.

Brady declined to comment specifically on revenue and valuation.

Between the lines: Horizon and Monroe merged specifically to pursue these kinds of transactions, says Horizon COO Dan Devorsetz.