Troubled primary care provider Cano may have a difficult restructuring road, given reimbursement headwinds in Medicare Advantage.

Why it matters: CMS payment pressures could mean turbulence for other investor-backed primary care companies laden with debt.

Catch up quick: The Miami-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Sunday. The next day, Nasdaq said it would start the process to delist Cano.

Cano is working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey, as well as financial adviser AlixPartners and lawyer Weil, Gotshal & Manges, on its restructuring.

What's happening: Cano has seen a steady erosion of its stock since its $4.4 billion SPAC deal with Jaws Acquisition Corp. in 2021.

In the last few years, Cano has executed a spate of acquisitions that weren't properly integrated, the source says.

Cano has been breaking up its business since last year, and its stock is trading at 65 cents a share as of this morning.

Zoom in: Per CEO Mark Kent in his first day declaration, Cano pursued an "aggressive" acquisition strategy that failed to realize "material synergies" while experiencing sustained operational efficiencies.

Kent cited regulatory and industry headwinds, as well as increased Medicare Advantage competition.

The big picture: The groundswell of excitement around primary care investments, buoyed by big-ticket buys from Amazon and CVS in the last two years, has slowed considerably.

New Medicare Advantage payment rules from CMS, designed to rein in overpayments to MA plans, is expected to significantly impact revenues and margins.

"Private equity has disappeared from this space for now," an industry banker says.

What we're watching: TA Associates, Sun Capital and Arsenal have Medicare Advantaged-focused primary care portfolio companies — all acquired during a sunnier time for such investments.