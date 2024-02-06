Share on email (opens in new window)

Audax-backed Chartis, a health care consulting firm, acquired HealthScape Advisors, a payer-focused consulting firm, CEO Ken Graboys tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: U.S. health care spending growth is beginning to settle back into pre-pandemic patterns, and demand for consulting services is growing as providers and payers look to manage costs.

Details: The combined company will generate north of $400 million in 2024 revenue, sources close the deal told Axios. Audax declined to comment on financials.

The deal was sourced through a years-long relationship, says Graboys

Catch up quick: Audax has held Chicago-based Chartis since 2019, after acquiring it from RLH Equity Partners for an undisclosed price. PitchBook valued that deal at $390 million.

Chartis has completed a handful of acquisitions since, acquiring consulting firms crankfrog, Just Health Collective, DES Health Consulting and Chi-Matic over 2022-2023.

How it works: Chartis' advises roughly 900 health care organizations annually, including national, regional and local providers and payers, health tech companies, health services organizations, and healthcare investors.

Chicago-based Healthscape serves roughly 300 clients across various insurance segments, including commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, ACA, and federal with its 160 employees.

What's next: The company will continue to be acquisitive opportunistically, Graboys says.

The big picture: Last month, Humana reported its Medicare Advantage costs jumped after "higher than anticipated inpatient utilization," as insurers grapple with patients catching up on elective procedures.