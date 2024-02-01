Share on email (opens in new window)

Lumata Health, a virtual ophthalmology care platform, raised $5.5 million in Series A+ funding, CEO Landon Grace tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: More than 3.4 million Americans over 40 are either blind or visually impaired, and the cost of vision loss exceeds $35 billion, per the CDC.

How it works: Lumata offers between-visit virtual care management for patients with chronic eye diseases including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and glaucoma.

The average Lumata patient is over 79 years old.

Providers use Lumata to coordinate medication refills and arrange for transportation with the aim of mitigating anxiety over recurring injection treatments.

The company partners with physicians, payers and health systems.

What they're saying: "We help people get in-between visit interactions, which helps removes barriers for care and veers heavily into social work," Grace says.

"They are solving a real problem with a massive market of need," says Nathaniel Harding, managing partner at Cortado Ventures, which led the round. He added that Lumata's early focus on profitability didn't hurt either.

Details: Other participants included Boyd Street Ventures, family offices, and additional private investors including ophthalmologists.

"This should get us to profitability," Grace says.

Lumata Health has raised more than $14.8 million in grant and venture funding to date.

What's next: Lumata could target a Series B in the fall, per Grace.

The company is also in early-stage talks with pharmaceutical companies about partnerships.

"We are looking into digital therapeutics and exploring the concept of expanding [pharmaceutical] portfolios beyond molecules," he says.

Catch up quick: The Oklahoma City-based company was founded by retina specialist Stephen Fransen in 2017.

Before founding Lumata Health to help prevent blindness on a national scale, Fransen focused on providing retinal care in communities in the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Pawnee nations in Oklahoma.

"Lumata is proud to work with the Chickasaw Nation to this day," Grace says.

When Medicare introduced Principal Care Management in 2020, the company expanded nationally.

💡 1 fun thing: The name Lumata is derived from the words "lumination" and "data."