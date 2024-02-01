Exclusive: Lumata Health hauls in $5.5M for virtual eye care
Lumata Health, a virtual ophthalmology care platform, raised $5.5 million in Series A+ funding, CEO Landon Grace tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: More than 3.4 million Americans over 40 are either blind or visually impaired, and the cost of vision loss exceeds $35 billion, per the CDC.
How it works: Lumata offers between-visit virtual care management for patients with chronic eye diseases including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and glaucoma.
- The average Lumata patient is over 79 years old.
- Providers use Lumata to coordinate medication refills and arrange for transportation with the aim of mitigating anxiety over recurring injection treatments.
- The company partners with physicians, payers and health systems.
What they're saying: "We help people get in-between visit interactions, which helps removes barriers for care and veers heavily into social work," Grace says.
- "They are solving a real problem with a massive market of need," says Nathaniel Harding, managing partner at Cortado Ventures, which led the round. He added that Lumata's early focus on profitability didn't hurt either.
Details: Other participants included Boyd Street Ventures, family offices, and additional private investors including ophthalmologists.
- "This should get us to profitability," Grace says.
- Lumata Health has raised more than $14.8 million in grant and venture funding to date.
What's next: Lumata could target a Series B in the fall, per Grace.
- The company is also in early-stage talks with pharmaceutical companies about partnerships.
- "We are looking into digital therapeutics and exploring the concept of expanding [pharmaceutical] portfolios beyond molecules," he says.
Catch up quick: The Oklahoma City-based company was founded by retina specialist Stephen Fransen in 2017.
- Before founding Lumata Health to help prevent blindness on a national scale, Fransen focused on providing retinal care in communities in the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Pawnee nations in Oklahoma.
- "Lumata is proud to work with the Chickasaw Nation to this day," Grace says.
- When Medicare introduced Principal Care Management in 2020, the company expanded nationally.
💡 1 fun thing: The name Lumata is derived from the words "lumination" and "data."