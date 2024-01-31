Share on email (opens in new window)

Foodsmart, a food-as-medicine startup, added $10 million to its Series C, bringing the total to about $40 million, CEO Jason Langheier tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The infusion will further its Foodscripts program, which aims to help patients with nutrition-related chronic illnesses — a task the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also taking on.

Details: The additional backing comes from Advocate Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Intermountain Health, the American College of Cardiology, and Glen Tullman.

Plus: "We are currently fundraising for our Series D, which we hope to close sometime in the second quarter," Langheier says, declining to disclose the size of the raise.

The company is profitable and has a 70% plus gross margin, he notes, declining to disclose revenue.

How it works: Foodsmart's telehealth platform connects dietitians with patients via phone or video to discuss personalized nutrition programs.

Members can use the Foodsmart App, which has a marketplace that lets members peruse recipes, compare grocery prices and have food delivered.

Meanwhile, its Foodscripts program — initially launching across the three health system investors — mimics a pharmacy prescription. Patients receive a referral to Foodsmart dietitians and subsidized meals tailored to their condition(s).

Driving the news: HHS is hosting an all-day summit today on nutrition and health as it prepares a strategy to reduce food-related chronic diseases.

By the numbers: Foodsmart supports more than 1.7 million members across the U.S.

According to the company, 42% of members with food insecurity using its program become food-secure within six months.

The company also says its program helps yield $40 in per-member-per-month (PMPM) savings across a full health plan population, and $353 PMPM savings for prescription diabetes medications.

Meanwhile, 6 in 10 Americans adults face chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and obesity.

State of play: The food-as-medicine sector continues to see investor and strategic interest.