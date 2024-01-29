Share on email (opens in new window)

Turnbridge, a behavioral health company backed by North Castle Partners and Stonehenge Capital, is exploring a sale, three sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: It's a middle-market deal not likely to be hamstrung by financing markets.

Details: Raymond James was hired to lead the process, two sources say.

Turnbridge is marketing itself on about $15 million of EBITDA, all sources say.

How it works: New Haven, Connecticut-based Turnbridge is a residential and outpatient clinical therapy provider for adolescents with substance use disorder (SUD).

Alongside substance use treatment and residential services, Turnbridge provides family therapy, gender-specific care and eating disorder treatment, among other services.

Catch up quick: North Castle invested in Turnbridge in 2015 for an undisclosed price. Stonehenge made an investment in the company in 2020, for undisclosed terms.

Between the lines: Prospective buyers will be diving into Turnbridge's payer mix, which will determine valuation, one source says.

The residential behavioral market was initially structured as a private pay, out-of-network model that let providers name their price but didn't necessarily open the patient floodgate.

Over the years, insurance companies and Medicaid have entered the fray, offering a more stable income stream.

State of play: Turnbridge is a likely platform acquisition for a private equity firm, sources say. Active firms in the space include:

Webster Equity Partners, backer of Discovery Behavioral, BayMark Health and Oceans Healthcare.

Thurston Group, which backs acquisitive mental health player ARC Health.

Shore Capital, which owns SUD treatment provider BrightView.

Health Enterprise Partners, which has a long history of behavioral health investments and backs SUD treatment provider Aware Recovery and Proven Behavior.

North Castle, Stonehenge and Raymond James did not respond to a request for comment.