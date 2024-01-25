Share on email (opens in new window)

Being Health, a psychiatrist-founded mental health practice, raised $5.4 million in seed funding, co-founder Allie Sharma tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Mental health resources can be fragmented, with many point solutions. Being Health aims to treat patients with a personalized, holistic approach.

Details: Investors in this round include 18 Park and HDS Capital.

Proceeds will help open Being Health's first clinic in lower Manhattan, Sharma says.

Once the concept is proven as a repeatable model, the company hopes to expand further in New York City and other areas of the U.S.

How it works: Being Health provides psychiatry and psychotherapy, along with alternative treatments like ketamine infusion therapy, acupuncture and nutrition counseling.

The company has a team of 11 providers — spanning psychiatrists, licensed clinical social workers, nurse anesthetists, and acupuncturists and nutritionists.

Being Health offers both in-person and virtual care. Ketamine consultations and preparation sessions are available in person and virtually.

What's next: Being Health aims to add to its administrative team and hire more clinicians.

Sharma declined to comment on runway.

What they're saying: "We are combining the best of what is tried and tested in psychiatry with what is new and novel in our field," Sharma says.

"For certain patients with certain conditions, psychedelics is another tool in the toolkit," she adds.

"Over 90% of mental health is done by individual practitioners and they are not in a position to do holistic approach," says HDS founder Haim Dabah.

Be smart: Patient demand for alternative treatments including psychedelics is robust, but a shortage of clinicians and lack of standardization and general oversight has stymied the market.