Turquoise Health, a San Diego-based health care pricing platform, raised $30 million in Series B funding, CEO Chris Severn tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Price transparency data has become critical after U.S. regulators passed legislation requiring hospitals to provide clear, accessible pricing information about its items and services.

Details: The round was led by Adams Street Partners, with participation from Yosemite, as well as existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and BoxGroup.

How it works: Turquoise's platform lets users browse and compare prices of elective services offered by hospitals, as well as compare prices between insurance services. Users can browse by the procedure and provider.

Its platform is designed to ease administrative burden with contract modeling, as well as help payers and providers stay in compliance with CMS rules.

The company serves more than 160 health care customers and 30 health systems.

"The vision is to eliminate financial complexity of healthcare," Severn says.

Catch up quick: The company raised $20 million in Series A funding in May 2022, preceded by a $5 million seed round in July 2021.

What's next: The company will be opportunistic on future fundraising, Severn says.

What they're saying: Yosemite investor Matt Bettonville says Turquoise's goal is to improve price transparency "by simplifying over 500 terabytes of messy data to help providers, payers, and consumers understand healthcare costs."