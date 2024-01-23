Exclusive: Coral Care links parents to child development specialists
Parents of children with developmental delays spend up to a year on waitlists for pediatric specialists who offer support for critical skills.
Why it matters: Coral Care collected $1.3 million in pre-seed funding to more easily link connect parents to in-network childhood development specialists, CEO Jen Wirt tells Axios exclusively.
Details: Reach Capital, Greymatter Capital and Purpose Built Ventures participated.
- The funds give Coral Care roughly 18 months of runway, per Wirt, who expects to raise again in the spring of 2024.
How it works: The Massachusetts company virtually connects parents with speech language pathologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists who conduct sessions in the home.
- The company also offers providers claims, payment, and liability management.
- Coral Care providers work with children with mild to severe conditions, and children with autism represent just under 15% of patients, per Wirt.
- The company is currently in-network with three Massachusetts payers and also accepts self-pay from parents without coverage.
Flashback: The parent of two children with developmental delays, Wirt spent six months on a waitlist for one provider while she watched one of her daughters miss out on key learning opportunities for her age group.
- "I started this to get children the care they need affordably," says Wirt.
The big picture: "There are several players who tackle a piece of this, like care navigation, but they're not growing the supply, guaranteeing care, or helping ensure it's in-network," Wirt says. "To do this right, you have to see it end-to-end, or else you risk dropping people."
State of play: A handful of startups focused exclusively on autism therapy and care navigation have collected early-stage funding over the past few years, including...
- SpectrumAi, a startup focused on quantifying autism treatment, in 2022 raised $9 million in seed funds.
- Autism therapy directory startup Beaming Health last winter raised $1.7 million in a pre-seed round.
- Virtual autism therapy provider AnswersNow last winter collected $11 million in Series A funding.