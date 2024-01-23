Parents of children with developmental delays spend up to a year on waitlists for pediatric specialists who offer support for critical skills.

Why it matters: Coral Care collected $1.3 million in pre-seed funding to more easily link connect parents to in-network childhood development specialists, CEO Jen Wirt tells Axios exclusively.

Details: Reach Capital, Greymatter Capital and Purpose Built Ventures participated.

The funds give Coral Care roughly 18 months of runway, per Wirt, who expects to raise again in the spring of 2024.

How it works: The Massachusetts company virtually connects parents with speech language pathologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists who conduct sessions in the home.

The company also offers providers claims, payment, and liability management.

Coral Care providers work with children with mild to severe conditions, and children with autism represent just under 15% of patients, per Wirt.

The company is currently in-network with three Massachusetts payers and also accepts self-pay from parents without coverage.

Flashback: The parent of two children with developmental delays, Wirt spent six months on a waitlist for one provider while she watched one of her daughters miss out on key learning opportunities for her age group.

"I started this to get children the care they need affordably," says Wirt.

The big picture: "There are several players who tackle a piece of this, like care navigation, but they're not growing the supply, guaranteeing care, or helping ensure it's in-network," Wirt says. "To do this right, you have to see it end-to-end, or else you risk dropping people."

State of play: A handful of startups focused exclusively on autism therapy and care navigation have collected early-stage funding over the past few years, including...