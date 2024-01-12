The JPMorgan Health Care Conference ended with more than $10 billion in deal announcements, setting a bullish tone for pharma and biotech M&A in 2024.

Yes, but: There was a notable lack of large-scale deal announcements in any health sector outside of pharma.

What they're saying: "JPM is a really good microcosm of the way that we talk about health care, where drugs are like 10 cents of every health care dollar but they're 90 percent of our conversation," a JPM veteran and PR adviser to several health care companies told Axios' Caitlin Owens.

What's happening: Alongside oncology deals, obesity drugs, and buzzy new technologies — yes, including AI — took center stage this year.

State of play: As is JPM tradition, several Big Pharma players made billion-dollar deal announcements this week.

Isomorphic Labs , a British drug discovery spinout of Alphabet, signed its first pharma partnerships with Eli Lilly and Novartis in deals that could be worth $3 billion, per Endpoints News. https://axios.link/3NYclUh

J&J (NYSE: JNJ) agreed to acquire Ambrx Biopharma (Nasdaq: AMAM), a San Diego-based, oncology-focused clinical-stage biotech company, for $2 billion. https://axios.link/48r0l5K

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) agreed to acquire Axonics , an Irvine, Calif.-based neurostimulation device maker, in a deal valued at roughly $3.7 billion ($71 in cash per share), representing a 23.3% premium to Axonics' last close, per Reuters. https://axios.link/47r0Awv

Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) agreed to acquire Harpoon Therapeutics , a South SF-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, and its pipeline of T-cell engagers, for $680 million. https://axios.link/4aPhVlz

GSK (NYSE: GSK) acquired Forbion-backed Aiolos Bio, an SF-based biotech research company, for $1.4 billion, including $1 billion upfront and up to $400 million in milestone payments. https://www.aiolosbio.com/

Meanwhile, Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth put the kibosh on near-term, big-ticket deals, noting the company is "not in a position where we can do large acquisitions," nor does it need to.

David Cordani, CEO of Cigna — which recently backed off from a potential acquisition of fellow payor Humana — emphasized partnerships over deals.

Cigna is reportedly close to selling its Medicare Advantage unit to Health Care Services Corp. While Cordani didn't comment directly on that, he reportedly cited potential for M&A around in-home services at the conference.

Zoom out: Leaders from Cigna and CVS — which each own two of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers — expressed confidence in the continued value of PBMs, despite likely policy reform.

Flashback: Recall that CVS Health made the biggest dealmaking splash in health services at last year's conference.

The bottom line: Anyone expecting health care services and tech M&A to pop on the tail of JPM may be disappointed this year.