DecisionRx, a value-based care medication management platform, received a $100 million credit facility from Carlyle, DecisionRx CEO James Wallace tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Medication failure can cost health systems up to $42 billion annually while health care spend continues to increase.

Details: This transaction was led by Carlyle's Credit Strategic Solutions, a group within the Global Credit business focused on private fixed income and asset-backed investments.

Carlyle receives the option to acquire 25% of the outstanding equity of DecisionRx. Aon Securities advised DecisionRx.

The revenue model comes from value-based care models, that uses Medicare shared savings program.

The cost of putting the patient through Medication Therapy Optimization and payment for the clinician is paid for up front, by DecisionRx using funds from the credit facility.

There is an option to expand or extend the facility with more money, if needed.

How it works: DecisionRx's " concierge-pharmacists" make personalized medication recommendations to prescribers (physicians and pharmacists), based on genetic profiles, existing medication regimes and contraindications.

What they're saying: "We like to lend against pools of assets that have contractual cash flows," says Akhil Bansal, head of credit strategic solutions at Carlyle.

"There is a lot of focus right now on lower costs for drugs but this takes a step back into the root causes," he adds.

What's next: The company is targeting prospects that include insurers and ACO's, as well as strategic retail players such as Amazon, CVS and Walgreens, and large self-funded employers, he says.