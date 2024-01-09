Exclusive: Vita Health gets $23M Series A for suicide intervention
Suicide intervention startup Vita Health raised $22.5 million in Series A funds, CEO Lynn Hamilton tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: As the mental health epidemic rages on, suicide remains a tragic and thorny problem that few startups are thoroughly tackling.
Details: LFE Capital, Athyrium Capital Management, Flare Capital Partners and CVS Ventures participated in the round.
- Connecticut Innovations, HopeLab and CU Innovations joined.
- Hamilton says Vita will use the capital to expand its clinical team and invest in operations and clinical technologies to improve the patient experience.
- Vita will likely raise a Series B in 2025, she says.
How it works: The New Haven, Connecticut-based telehealth provider partners with providers, payers, and schools to offer services for conditions including suicidality, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and trauma.
- It employs and trains its licensed clinicians in suicide-specific care and treatment, per Hamilton.
- Vita's three-month suicide intervention program — based on published research conducted by co-founders — aims to help patients reframe their thoughts around suicide and identify de-escalation tactics, such as turning to what Vita calls a "caring contact" or trusted adult in a moment of crisis.
Zoom in: In a randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry in 2019, researchers including Vita adviser Cheryl King concluded that the use of a caring contact appeared to help reduce future suicides in youths hospitalized following suicide attempts.
- The company uses several recognized clinical scales to assess patients' suicide risk, including the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale and the Suicide Cognitions Scale.
Flashback: Before founding Vita, Hamilton was the chief commercial officer at telemental health company Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), where she helped the then-DTC-only company build out its enterprise business.
- The experience "helped me construct novel approaches to reimbursement for asynchronous telemental health," Hamilton recalls.
What they're saying: "There's almost no one I talk to that doesn't have some connection [to suicide], whether it's a second cousin or an immediate family member," says Hamilton.
- "There's a clinical proven approach to reducing suicide that's not adopted broadly, so we set out to do that using tech."
State of play: Several virtual behavioral health companies such as Talkspace have attracted market and investor attention in recent years.
- Virtual trauma therapy provider Nema Health last fall collected $4.1 million in seed funding.
- Author Health last summer booked $115 million to support Medicare Advantage users with various forms of serious mental illness (SMI).
- Telemental health startup UpLift last fall acquired women-focused online psychiatry provider Minded in an all-stock deal.