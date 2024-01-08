Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Imbed Biosciences, a wound repair medical device company, has secured $10 million in new funding, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Wound management has a significant economic impact on health care, with surgical site infections accounting for $3.3 billion a year in hospital costs.

Details: The convertible debt financing was led by Japanese conglomerate Niterra through its CVC fund jointly operated with Pegasus Tech Investors.

Imbed has at least one additional wound care product awaiting FDA review this year, co-founder Ankit Agarwal tells Axios.

How it works: Madison, Wisconsin-based Imbed's FDA-cleared flagship product is a multi-layer sheet made of polymeric film laden with bioactive molecules (ionic and metallic silver), designed to fight infection and buildup of biofilm.

Its newest product, which is awaiting FDA approval, includes local anesthetic lidocaine as well as the metallic silver to manage pain.

The company recently inked a group purchasing organization (GPO) contract with HCA, significantly expanding its commercial reach, CFO Elizabeth Taylor tells Axios.

"We're about to sign another large GPO contract in the first quarter that would add many, many more hospital opportunities for us," Taylor says.

By the numbers: Imbed booked $4 million in revenue in 2022 and finished last year with $14.4 million, Taylor says.

She expects $25 million to $30 million in sales this year, which doesn't account for any new products.

Imbed has raised nearly $30 million to-date.

What's next: "We are wed to some sort of corporate financing" in the next year to secure large commercial scale, Taylor says.

Medical device strategics with robust distribution channels could be attractive, as could institutional investors, Taylor says.

Of note: Imbed's technology was a logical extension of Niterra's mission to enable home health, says Dirk Schapeler, president of Niterra Ventures Company.

Since expanding its focus from automotive products in April 2023, Niterra has been investing in companies designed to manage diseases remotely.

"Some of those diseases we're working on, they involve wound care," Schapeler says. "Therefore, we have been investing into very differentiated technologies in wound care."

State of play: Imbed competes with Organogenesis (Nasdaq: ORGO), 3M-owned Acelity and ConvaTec (OTCMKTS: CNVVF), per Agarwal.