After a U.S. court upheld a temporary FTC block of the IQVIA-Propel merger, IQVIA will terminate its agreement to acquire Propel Media, Axios has confirmed. Why it matters: The FTC continues to make anti-competition in health care a high priority.

Catch up fast: IQVIA tried to buy Propel, which owns health care ad platform DeepIntent, in 2022 for an undisclosed price, but the FTC blocked the deal last year.

Per the FTC's complaint in 2023, the merger would result in a "heightened motivation" for IQVIA to withhold crucial information, harming competition.

What they're saying: "In light of the Court's decision, the acquisition agreement between IQVIA and Propel Media has been terminated," an IQVIA spokesperson tells Axios.

"We maintain that the FTC's arguments in this case are inconsistent with the reality of the marketplace and unsupported by the law."

"We remain focused on the many opportunities for the continued growth of our digital enablement business – new offerings, new geographies, new capabilities."

The FTC and Propel Media did not respond to a request for comment.