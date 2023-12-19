Knownwell, an in-person and virtual weight management company, raised a $20 million Series A to expand out of the Northeast, CEO Brooke Boyarsky Pratt tells Axios.

Why it matters: GLP-1 agonists are expensive, in short supply and not right for every patient, creating an opening for more holistic obesity management providers like Knownwell.

Details: The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from existing investors including Flare Capital Partners.

Other existing backers include Flybridge LTV Operator Fund, Oxeon, Larry Summers, Mirror's Brynn Putnam, Dia & Co's Lydia Gilbert and Nurx's Varsha Rao.

Knownwell has raised $24.5 million to date, most recently taking in a $4.5 million seed in January.

What's next: The company operates in New England and will use these proceeds to expand across the U.S., Boyarsky Pratt says.

The executive declined to specify the new regions Knownwell is targeting.

The round gives the company as much as three years of runway.

How it works: Knownwell provides in-person and virtual primary care and metabolic health services including obesity treatment, nutrition counseling, psychotherapy, stress and sleep management, and prescription medications.

Knownwell also partners with major pharmaceutical companies to conduct and participate in clinical trials.

Zoom in: The company is focused on expanding partnerships with payor and providers in 2024, as Knownwell pushes for a more holistic approach to weight management beyond just GLP-1 prescribing.

"First, we're trying to change the conversation with partners," Boyarsky Pratt says.

"People shouldn't be looking for a GLP-1 solution; they should be looking for a comprehensive, longitudinal program for patients with the chronic disease of obesity," she says.

Knownwell is encouraging partners to explore older, less expensive medications for more patients who may respond well but haven't tried them yet.

Be smart: The reimbursement landscape for obesity management is wildly geographic-dependent, and commercial coverage for treatment is more akin to a benefit like fertility services, Boyarsky Pratt says.

In Northeast markets, "commercial payors tend to cover a broader range of obesity treatment (whether that's seeing a physician, nutritionist or pharmacotherapy) than in some other parts of the country," she says.

Commercial insurers are more focused on utilization management programs and medication spend management for GLP-1s in particular, without much movement on general obesity services, she says.

"We also see the PBMs playing in this space as well in a way that they weren't at the beginning of the year — in particular, CVS and OptumRx."

The executive has seen traction in Medicare and Medicaid covering weight management.

Between the lines: With high costs and uncertainty around how long patients should be taking GLP-1s, the weight-loss drugs are increasingly being paired with bariatric surgery.

State of play: The obesity management space has been active, with legacy players and startups vying for market share.

Alfie, which uses AI-powered clinical decision support to treat weight loss, raised $2.1 million in seed funding in June.

Metabolic monitoring startup Levels, which offers biofeedback on how food impacts health, raised its $7 million Series A extension in January.

Weight Watchers acquired weight management telehealth platform Sequence for $132 million in March and this month launched a telehealth service focused on weight management.

Meanwhile, this year Noom began offering expanded access to GLP-1s.

What they're saying: Boyarsky Pratt worries over the lack of clarity around how long patients have to take GLP-1s, noting that the potential to regain weight after going off the drug could hurt the market overall.