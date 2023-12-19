Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Forte seeds $3.3M for workplace well-being

headshot
Illustration of a coffee mug that reads "I love my job" with a brain in place of the heart

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Workplace well-being startup Forte raised $3.3 million in seed funds, CEO Vineet Rajan tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Forte's offering targets workers experiencing everyday life stresses and tumultuous life events, with the goal of creating a safe space that isn't dependent upon managers or human resources departments.

Details: Tom Blaisdell from entrepreneurial advisory firm AlignPact led the round.

  • Cubit Capital, Fairbridge Park and Sovereign's Capital participated.
  • The funding follows Forte's 2022 $1.5 million pre-seed round. Funds will go toward sharpening the company's technology and growing its team.
  • Rajan declined to say when he foresees Forte raising a Series A.

How it works: Formerly known as Paraclete, Forte exists for people with subclinical mental health needs, such as discussing the death of a loved one.

  • The Highland, Maryland-based company works with school districts and other companies to match employees with personalized guides.
  • Individuals can meet virtually with their guide over video and text as many times as they'd like.
  • Forte's current customers are largely in the service-based industry, including education and health care.

What they're saying: "By making this affordable and accessible and giving employees a space to talk it out, [Forte] takes a big burden off managers and human resources," Blaisdell says.

  • "The way we work has changed and we need to support employees in that," Rajan says.

State of play: Alongside several clinically focused telemental health companies, a newer crop of behavioral wellness services is starting to gain traction from venture investors.

Go deeper