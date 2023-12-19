Workplace well-being startup Forte raised $3.3 million in seed funds, CEO Vineet Rajan tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Forte's offering targets workers experiencing everyday life stresses and tumultuous life events, with the goal of creating a safe space that isn't dependent upon managers or human resources departments.

Details: Tom Blaisdell from entrepreneurial advisory firm AlignPact led the round.

Cubit Capital, Fairbridge Park and Sovereign's Capital participated.

The funding follows Forte's 2022 $1.5 million pre-seed round. Funds will go toward sharpening the company's technology and growing its team.

Rajan declined to say when he foresees Forte raising a Series A.

How it works: Formerly known as Paraclete, Forte exists for people with subclinical mental health needs, such as discussing the death of a loved one.

The Highland, Maryland-based company works with school districts and other companies to match employees with personalized guides.

Individuals can meet virtually with their guide over video and text as many times as they'd like.

Forte's current customers are largely in the service-based industry, including education and health care.

What they're saying: "By making this affordable and accessible and giving employees a space to talk it out, [Forte] takes a big burden off managers and human resources," Blaisdell says.

"The way we work has changed and we need to support employees in that," Rajan says.

State of play: Alongside several clinically focused telemental health companies, a newer crop of behavioral wellness services is starting to gain traction from venture investors.