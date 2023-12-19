Exclusive: Forte seeds $3.3M for workplace well-being
Workplace well-being startup Forte raised $3.3 million in seed funds, CEO Vineet Rajan tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Forte's offering targets workers experiencing everyday life stresses and tumultuous life events, with the goal of creating a safe space that isn't dependent upon managers or human resources departments.
Details: Tom Blaisdell from entrepreneurial advisory firm AlignPact led the round.
- Cubit Capital, Fairbridge Park and Sovereign's Capital participated.
- The funding follows Forte's 2022 $1.5 million pre-seed round. Funds will go toward sharpening the company's technology and growing its team.
- Rajan declined to say when he foresees Forte raising a Series A.
How it works: Formerly known as Paraclete, Forte exists for people with subclinical mental health needs, such as discussing the death of a loved one.
- The Highland, Maryland-based company works with school districts and other companies to match employees with personalized guides.
- Individuals can meet virtually with their guide over video and text as many times as they'd like.
- Forte's current customers are largely in the service-based industry, including education and health care.
What they're saying: "By making this affordable and accessible and giving employees a space to talk it out, [Forte] takes a big burden off managers and human resources," Blaisdell says.
- "The way we work has changed and we need to support employees in that," Rajan says.
State of play: Alongside several clinically focused telemental health companies, a newer crop of behavioral wellness services is starting to gain traction from venture investors.
- Peer support marketplace Forum collected $5.3 million in seed funding last month.
- Wisq, maker of an employer-facing social platform, in April 2022 booked $20 million in Series A capital.
- Senior-focused social network Peppermint in July unwrapped $8 million in seed funding.