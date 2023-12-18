Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Genetic sequencing giant Illumina will finally divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail after two years of battling with antitrust regulators.

Why it matters: It's a win for an FTC looking to crack down on antitrust, while offering up a blue chip asset for sale in a moribund M&A market.

Details: According to Illumina's press release, the divestiture will be executed through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction, consistent with the European Commission's divestiture order.

The company's goal is to finalize the terms by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Catch up quick: On Friday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the FTC to conduct a new review of Illumina's Grail purchase.

The court said that although the FTC had applied the wrong legal standard in its argument, the agency had substantial evidence to demonstrate the deal would hurt competition.

Following a review of the Court's opinion, Illumina elected not to pursue further appeals of the Fifth Circuit's decision.

Flashback: Illumina initially spun off Grail in 2016, before buying it back in August 2021 in a deal worth $8 billion.

Over the ensuing months, Illumina's market value tanked by more than 50%, a drop that prompted activist investor Carl Icahn to launch a campaign to divest the business.

Former Illumina CEO Francis deSouza resigned in June and was succeeded by Jacob Thaysen.

What they're saying: "We are committed to an expeditious divestiture of Grail in a manner that allows its technology to continue benefitting patients," Thaysen said in the release.