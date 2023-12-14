Binkey, a fintech helping businesses accept FSA and HSA payments, raised $3.3 million in seed funding, CEO Obi Ohiaeri tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: More than 40% of workers with FSAs forfeited at least part of their account contributions in recent years.

Details: The round was led by Wellington Access Ventures, the early venture arm from Wellington Management.

There was also participation from Springtide Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures and Third Culture Capital.

Ohiaeri declined to comment on the runway this funding provides.

Of note: "This round of funding will support us in increasing our revenue, the revenue we generate is really what shapes our runway," she says.

How it works: The DC-based company's name is an acronym for "benefits and incentives key." It's designed to help unlock restricted spend benefits and incentives for health consumers.

Binkey analyzes item-level purchasing data, authenticating FSA/HSA-eligible purchases, processing payments, and streamlining reimbursement.

For merchant partners, the platform allows them to offer a way for their customers to maximize their health benefits while shopping for health-related products at their store.

The company also has Binkey Rewind, which lets financial institutions and technology platforms offer their customers an automated way to analyze their historical purchases for FSA eligible products and automates the claim filing process, depositing the reimbursement funds directly back to the customer's bank account.

What they're saying: "There are billions of FSA money that goes unused," Ohiaeri says.