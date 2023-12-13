Metabolic care startup Twin Health raised $50 million in Series D funding, Jahangir Mohammed tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Mounting research suggests a remote approach can help people with diabetes manage the condition.

Details: Temasek led the round and existing investors Iconiq Growth, Sofina, Peak XV and Helena joined.

Funds will go towards honing Twin's tech and hiring more growth and engineering staff.

The Series D follows Twin Health's $140 million Series C round in 2021.

Mohammed declined to say when he foresees Twin raising again, adding that he hoped to "escape another round."

How it works: Based in Mountain View, Calif., Twin connects its users with a provider and a coach and equips them with a set of Bluetooth-connected sensors including a continuous glucose monitor, heart rate monitoring watch, and blood pressure sensors.

Through its app, Twin users journal symptoms, energy levels, mood, and current medications so the company can recommend personalized changes.

The company also performs three to four blood labs on each user per year to create its so-called "digital twin model" of their metabolic system.

Twin goes at risk with employers and health plans, meaning its customers pay the company when their employees and members get results.

Be smart: The authors of a study conducted during the COVID pandemic published in the journal Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics concluded that telemedicine-based approaches to diabetes management "have now proven to be the best option and, in many cases, the only option for providing critical health care."

Zoom in: Twin is currently conducting two randomized controlled trials — one in India and one in the U.S. — analyzing whether people using its approach can successfully enter diabetes remission or "reversal," per Mohammed.

The company in September funded and published a study (whose authors included Twin Health employees) in the journal Endocrine Practice suggesting its approach lowered average blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes and helped manage fatty liver disease linked to metabolic dysfunction.

The intrigue: Per Mohammed, Twin's core differentiator from its rivals is its focus on disease reversal using physicians and coaches the company employs full time.

What they're saying: "If you want to do truly soulful work, you don't cut corners with contract[ed employees]; it does not work," Mohammed says.

State of play: Virtual diabetes management emerged as a major proof point for telehealth during COVID, and companies in the sector drew a mix of early- and late-stage funding between 2021 and 2023.