Exclusive: Twin Health gets $50M injection for metabolic care
Metabolic care startup Twin Health raised $50 million in Series D funding, Jahangir Mohammed tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Mounting research suggests a remote approach can help people with diabetes manage the condition.
Details: Temasek led the round and existing investors Iconiq Growth, Sofina, Peak XV and Helena joined.
- Funds will go towards honing Twin's tech and hiring more growth and engineering staff.
- The Series D follows Twin Health's $140 million Series C round in 2021.
- Mohammed declined to say when he foresees Twin raising again, adding that he hoped to "escape another round."
How it works: Based in Mountain View, Calif., Twin connects its users with a provider and a coach and equips them with a set of Bluetooth-connected sensors including a continuous glucose monitor, heart rate monitoring watch, and blood pressure sensors.
- Through its app, Twin users journal symptoms, energy levels, mood, and current medications so the company can recommend personalized changes.
- The company also performs three to four blood labs on each user per year to create its so-called "digital twin model" of their metabolic system.
- Twin goes at risk with employers and health plans, meaning its customers pay the company when their employees and members get results.
Be smart: The authors of a study conducted during the COVID pandemic published in the journal Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics concluded that telemedicine-based approaches to diabetes management "have now proven to be the best option and, in many cases, the only option for providing critical health care."
Zoom in: Twin is currently conducting two randomized controlled trials — one in India and one in the U.S. — analyzing whether people using its approach can successfully enter diabetes remission or "reversal," per Mohammed.
- The company in September funded and published a study (whose authors included Twin Health employees) in the journal Endocrine Practice suggesting its approach lowered average blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes and helped manage fatty liver disease linked to metabolic dysfunction.
The intrigue: Per Mohammed, Twin's core differentiator from its rivals is its focus on disease reversal using physicians and coaches the company employs full time.
What they're saying: "If you want to do truly soulful work, you don't cut corners with contract[ed employees]; it does not work," Mohammed says.
State of play: Virtual diabetes management emerged as a major proof point for telehealth during COVID, and companies in the sector drew a mix of early- and late-stage funding between 2021 and 2023.
- Diabetes care provider Ryse Health in March drew $6.5 million in Series A funds.
- Digital diabetes care startup 9am.health last spring collected $16 million in Series A capital.
- Virtual metabolic care provider Omada Health last winter raised $192 million in a Series E round.
- Digital diabetes management company Virta Health in 2021 pulled in nearly $133 million at a $2.1 billion valuation.