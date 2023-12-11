Cigna is abandoning its efforts to merge with rival Humana, after being unable to agree on price, as first reported by the WSJ.

Why it matters: The combined company would have become one of the nation's largest health insurers, but the proposed deal was almost certain to attract antitrust attention.

Look ahead: Cigna now will focus its near-term attention on smaller acquisitions and repurchasing up to $10 billion of common stock.

What we're watching: If Cigna's pullback from Medicare Advantage was indeed a prelude to pursuing Humana, there are a handful of smaller players that could fill in the gaps.

SCAN Health Plan, Highmark and Devoted Health all have decent footholds in MA.

Between the lines: The health care payment paradigm is driven by a shift to value-based care, and that's "a significant change in how insurers manage risk," Equality Health CEO Hugh Lytle told Erin last month after initial news broke.

"So partnering with providers and vertically integrating solutions is critical to delivering outcomes-based performance," he says.

Yes, but: "I am not sure the entrenched players will lead to change we need in the system," Included Health president tells Aaron.

A proposed Cigna/Humana merger would have been more of the same, she says.

"We need a merger that creates innovation in the market, where one company is adding something new and that advances the U.S. health system."

What they're saying: "Financial terms were cited as the primary factor as it why Cigna is abandoning the potential acquisition of Humana," Whit Mayo, senior managing director at Leerink Partners, said in an analyst note.

"We still think the deal carries material strategic merits, yet the imbalance in time horizons, anti-trust risk, and financial terms just made this a complex deal to digest."

The bottom line: UnitedHealth Group and CVS can breathe a little easier going into 2024.

Cigna and Humana declined to comment.