Exclusive: Neurolens nets $45M from Trinity Capital for vision device
Neurolens, a medical device company focused on vision care, received $45 million in venture debt funding from Trinity Capital, Trinity managing director Igor DaCruz tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Eye care has lagged behind other health fields in terms of technological advancement, but the sector is undergoing a much-needed modernization.
Details: Fresh funds will fuel continued commercial operations and accelerate the adoption of its device in vision care practices across the U.S. and Canada.
How it works: The Coppell, Texas,-based company offers prescription lenses that are designed with a contoured prism to realign eyes at various distances.
- The product is designed for adults who experience headaches, neck and shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices or reading.
- The company also offers its N3 aligner, which measures binocular alignment to help eye doctors better understand patients' visual behaviors and needs.
What they're saying: "In the ophthalmologist space, you usually only see small improvements here and there when it comes to innovation — and economically, it is hard to make it work for all parties involved," DaCruz says.
- DaCruz sees the increased digitization of our world as a major tailwind.
- "People are spending more time than ever on screens — whether it be a computer screen or phone screen, and kids are getting access to phones earlier than ever before," he says.
- "While we continue to experience double-digit growth each year, the unmet patient need remains immense," says Davis Corley, CEO at Neurolens.
Catch up fast: Before this fundraise, Neurolens raised about $126 million, per PitchBook.
- Last September, the company secured $67 million from MVM Partners, KKR, Marshall Wace, Falcon Vision and Bluestem Capital.
The big picture: While med tech funding has been muted, later-stage rounds are proliferating as investors flock to quality, Axios reported.
The bottom line: "All that screen time can really harm eyes and we believe that this market and need will only continue to grow," says DaCruz.