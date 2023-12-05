Neurolens, a medical device company focused on vision care, received $45 million in venture debt funding from Trinity Capital, Trinity managing director Igor DaCruz tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Eye care has lagged behind other health fields in terms of technological advancement, but the sector is undergoing a much-needed modernization.

Details: Fresh funds will fuel continued commercial operations and accelerate the adoption of its device in vision care practices across the U.S. and Canada.

How it works: The Coppell, Texas,-based company offers prescription lenses that are designed with a contoured prism to realign eyes at various distances.

The product is designed for adults who experience headaches, neck and shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices or reading.

The company also offers its N3 aligner, which measures binocular alignment to help eye doctors better understand patients' visual behaviors and needs.

What they're saying: "In the ophthalmologist space, you usually only see small improvements here and there when it comes to innovation — and economically, it is hard to make it work for all parties involved," DaCruz says.

DaCruz sees the increased digitization of our world as a major tailwind.

"People are spending more time than ever on screens — whether it be a computer screen or phone screen, and kids are getting access to phones earlier than ever before," he says.

"While we continue to experience double-digit growth each year, the unmet patient need remains immense," says Davis Corley, CEO at Neurolens.

Catch up fast: Before this fundraise, Neurolens raised about $126 million, per PitchBook.

Last September, the company secured $67 million from MVM Partners, KKR, Marshall Wace, Falcon Vision and Bluestem Capital.

The big picture: While med tech funding has been muted, later-stage rounds are proliferating as investors flock to quality, Axios reported.

The bottom line: "All that screen time can really harm eyes and we believe that this market and need will only continue to grow," says DaCruz.