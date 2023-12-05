CVS' drug price transparency push

With two major physician acquisitions under its belt and plans to overhaul how it pays for drugs, CVS aims to prioritize the patient experience. Driving the news: After holding its first investor day in two years, Tuesday CVS announced plans to use a more "transparent" model that could reduce secrecy around drug prices.

Details: Beginning in 2025, CVS will start getting paid for drugs based on how much it pays for them, plus a markup and set fee.

The reimbursement model will be incorporated into contracts with pharmacy benefit managers and commercial health plans.

"We're doing our part by simplifying drug pricing," CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said during Tuesday's presentation.

Between the lines: If it sounds like a familiar model, recall the one being used by Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs — a direct-to-consumer model that marks up drugs from cost by 15%, plus a $3 pharmacy fee.

What they're saying: Speaking at Forbes' Healthcare Summit Monday night, Lynch said all paths to improving health care "start and end with the consumer."

"Health care is incredibly personal and we want to connect the dots for the consumer and simplify those experiences to make it more affordable and provide better care," she said at the summit.

Meanwhile, alongside the payment model plan, CVS announced the rebranding of its health services business — including recently acquired Oak Street Health, which provides primary care for older Americans, and home health company Signify Health — as CVS Healthspire.

"I think we all recognize that primary care is the quarterback of health care, and there is a renaissance in the home, as people are looking for alternative ways to deliver care," Lynch said on stage Monday.

The acquisitions of Oak Street and Signify are creating "meaningful change in how we're interacting with our patients," she said.

The big picture: CVS' move could shift the retail pharmacy market given its outsized influence, with more than 9,000 pharmacy locations and the nation's largest pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark, Axios' Tina Reed writes.