Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Intuitive Surgical spinout venture firm Intuitive Ventures raised $150 million for its second health care startup fund, managing partner Murielle Thinard McLane tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Intuitive's fundraise is reflective of continued venture interest in early-stage health care startups, despite a murky market.

Details: Intuitive plans to invest the funds in 10 to 15 startups across fields such as care coordination, precision diagnostics, medical technologies and digital health.

The firm plans to deploy between half a million to $10 million in first initial checks, per Thinard McLane, who is replacing outgoing managing director Oliver Keown.

While Keown is leaving Intuitive to start his own company, he will remain a venture partner with the firm.

How it works: The Sunnyvale, California-based firm invests in early-stage health care startups from seed stage to Series B, as well as follow-on investments. Notable recent bets include:

Participation in robotic-assisted heart valve surgery technology company Capstan Medical's $31.4 million Series B round this August.

Follow-on investment in medical imaging data company Flywheel's $54 million Series D raise this June.

Co-leading health care cybersecurity company MedCrypt's $25 million Series B raise with Johnson & Johnson Innovation in 2022.

Flashback: Robotic surgery company Intuitive Surgical launched Intuitive Ventures as a separate business entity in 2020.

So far, the firm invested in more than 10 health care startups from its first fund of $100 million.

What they're saying: Although the market has remained quieter compared with the frenzy of dealmaking in 2020 and 2021, Thinard McLane says things have started to pick up.