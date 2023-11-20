Share on email (opens in new window)

Reed Jobs' cancer-focused venture firm Yosemite made its first digital health bet on virtual cancer care coordination startup Maia Oncology, Maia founder Liya Shuster-Bier tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Cancer survivor Shuster-Bier experienced firsthand the struggle of coordinating her oncology treatment while managing a growing list of ailments caused by that treatment, including a heart condition and medically-induced menopause.

Details: Yosemite and Takeda Digital Ventures co-led Maia's $4.25 million seed round and co-incubated the company.

Other round participants include the American Cancer Society's BrightEdge, BBG Ventures, and Coalition Operators.

Funds will go towards honing Maia's go-to-market strategy, hiring more talent and launching the company's first pilot in partnership with a cancer center and health insurance company.

Takeda also negotiated for Maia to acquire the assets of Shuster-Bier's previous cancer companion startup, Alula. All of Alula's investors are now investors in Maia, per Shuster-Bier.

What's next: Shuster-Bier foresees the company collecting a Series A sometime next fall.

What she's saying: "I entered cancer treatment as an otherwise healthy, half-marathon-running 29-year-old," says Shuster-Bier. "I left with a heart condition, medically-induced menopause, and high risk for skin and breast cancer."

"I often tell people: I'm less scared of dying from cancer than from what this treatment is going to do to me," Shuster-Bier adds.

How it works: Aiming to start serving patients by early 2024, Maia matches patients with a primary care team who coordinates treatment with their oncologist.

Using virtual and remote tools, Maia providers help patients manage symptoms and toxicities as they emerge while sharing information across caregivers through the patients' existing electronic health record.

Conditions include heart disease, metabolic disease, and hypertensive disorders that are precipitated and exacerbated by cancer treatment.

Maia will track patient outcomes including hospitalizations, ER visits, and development of new comorbidities and their severity.

Flashback: Reed Jobs, 31, debuted Yosemite in August.The company has since raised $200 million and is currently in the process of raising $400 million.

Yosemite is an a spinoff of Emerson Collective, the Palo Alto impact investing firm founded by Laurene Powell Jobs.

State of play: Recent years have seen the emergence of venture-backed startups for cancer care navigation and management, but "no one's redesigning the care" in the way Maia aims to, says Shuster-Bier.

Jasper Health, an NYC-based cancer care navigation startup, last February raised $25 million in Series A funds and "may be back fundraising before next year," CEO Adam Pellegrini told Axios in August.

Thyme Care, a Nashville-based oncology management platform, in August collected $60 million in Series B funding.

The bottom line: "Our mission is to graduate healthier cancer survivors," Shuster-Bier says.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to note Yosemite has raised $200 million since its debut in August and is now in the process of raising $400 million.