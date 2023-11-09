Exclusive: Elucid gets $80M for heart imaging tech
Elucid, which provides AI-based imaging software for heart disease, raised $80 million in Series C funding, CEO Blake Richard tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: In the U.S., heart disease is the leading cause of death, and cardiology care is the single largest driver of health care spending — giving developers of lower-cost and preventive interventions ample opportunity to innovate.
How it works: Boston-based Elucid offers FDA-cleared, non-invasive software to assess plaque in the arteries.
- The company is also pursuing an indication for fractional flow reserve, which characterizes how severely the coronary arteries have been narrowed.
What they're saying: "Rather than sending patients to the [cardiac] cath[eterization] lab to have this procedure," Richard says, "we can assess their arteries with a noninvasive scan."
- "My hope is this world of noninvasive imaging becomes really enabling for the cardiologist," says Elevage CEO Evan Melrose.
Be smart: Elucid has published several studies — including one it sponsored in the journal Radiology in 2017 — that found a high degree of correlation between its software analysis and an assessment based on real tissue.
- The Radiology study concluded that the company's tools could "produce accurate quantification to enhance current clinical practice."
Details: Elevage Medical Technologies, a spinout of Patient Square Capital, led the round, with Melrose and senior advisor Kelly Huang joining Elucid's board of directors.
- Richard declined to say when the company would raise a Series C but said the current raise "should last us several years."
State of play: Funds are flowing to virtual care startups focused on heart conditions — particularly those leveraging artificial intelligence. For example:
- Cleerly, a developer of a software overlay that adds AI to coronary CT scans, last July circulated $192 million in Series C financing.
- Remote monitoring startup Story Health and cardiac arrest treatment developer Avive Solutions each raised $22 million in Series A funds last spring.
- Cardiosense, a developer of wearable technology designed to identify heart disease, last December closed a $15.1 million Series A round.