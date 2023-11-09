Exclusive: Elucid gets $80M for heart imaging tech

Share on email (opens in new window)

Elucid, which provides AI-based imaging software for heart disease, raised $80 million in Series C funding, CEO Blake Richard tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: In the U.S., heart disease is the leading cause of death, and cardiology care is the single largest driver of health care spending — giving developers of lower-cost and preventive interventions ample opportunity to innovate.

How it works: Boston-based Elucid offers FDA-cleared, non-invasive software to assess plaque in the arteries.

The company is also pursuing an indication for fractional flow reserve, which characterizes how severely the coronary arteries have been narrowed.

What they're saying: "Rather than sending patients to the [cardiac] cath[eterization] lab to have this procedure," Richard says, "we can assess their arteries with a noninvasive scan."

"My hope is this world of noninvasive imaging becomes really enabling for the cardiologist," says Elevage CEO Evan Melrose.

Be smart: Elucid has published several studies — including one it sponsored in the journal Radiology in 2017 — that found a high degree of correlation between its software analysis and an assessment based on real tissue.

The Radiology study concluded that the company's tools could "produce accurate quantification to enhance current clinical practice."

Details: Elevage Medical Technologies, a spinout of Patient Square Capital, led the round, with Melrose and senior advisor Kelly Huang joining Elucid's board of directors.

Richard declined to say when the company would raise a Series C but said the current raise "should last us several years."

State of play: Funds are flowing to virtual care startups focused on heart conditions — particularly those leveraging artificial intelligence. For example: