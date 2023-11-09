Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Elucid gets $80M for heart imaging tech

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Elucid, which provides AI-based imaging software for heart disease, raised $80 million in Series C funding, CEO Blake Richard tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: In the U.S., heart disease is the leading cause of death, and cardiology care is the single largest driver of health care spending — giving developers of lower-cost and preventive interventions ample opportunity to innovate.

How it works: Boston-based Elucid offers FDA-cleared, non-invasive software to assess plaque in the arteries.

  • The company is also pursuing an indication for fractional flow reserve, which characterizes how severely the coronary arteries have been narrowed.

What they're saying: "Rather than sending patients to the [cardiac] cath[eterization] lab to have this procedure," Richard says, "we can assess their arteries with a noninvasive scan."

  • "My hope is this world of noninvasive imaging becomes really enabling for the cardiologist," says Elevage CEO Evan Melrose.

Be smart: Elucid has published several studies — including one it sponsored in the journal Radiology in 2017 — that found a high degree of correlation between its software analysis and an assessment based on real tissue.

  • The Radiology study concluded that the company's tools could "produce accurate quantification to enhance current clinical practice."

Details: Elevage Medical Technologies, a spinout of Patient Square Capital, led the round, with Melrose and senior advisor Kelly Huang joining Elucid's board of directors.

  • Richard declined to say when the company would raise a Series C but said the current raise "should last us several years."

State of play: Funds are flowing to virtual care startups focused on heart conditions — particularly those leveraging artificial intelligence. For example:

