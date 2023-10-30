Telemedicine sector is pressured as valuations drop

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rising interest rates and the venture capital liquidity crunch have reshaped the telemedicine sector, according to a recent report from tech investment bank Drake Star.

Why it matters: The pressure points are impacting valuations as investors seek profitable telemedicine platforms, which could eventually prompt a wave of consolidation in the space.

Details: There's been a "reevaluation of listed telemedicine companies of the Drake Star Telemedicine index as investors are trying to understand the post-COVID-19 business potential," says author and Drake Star managing partner Christophe Morvan.

Public players are trading at 3.1x revenue, lower than the historical 3.9x.

Yes, but: Enterprise values peaked during the pandemic with companies trading at around 8x revenue.

By the numbers: Dealmaking has been "selective" this year, with 22 transactions led by larger operators, the report notes.

The first half of the year saw 121 fundraisings.

What they're saying: "Over the medium to long term, we believe that investors will draw their attention towards return on investment, i.e., profitability of telemedicine platforms to cash out the prior investments to help companies grow," Morvan writes.

"On the other hand, mature companies will maintain their semi-annual growth trajectory by raising additional capital and consolidating with complementary businesses," he says.

"Each [telemedicine] category can probably have two or three big players," Guy Friedman, CEO of white-label telemedicine platform SteadyMD, told Axios at HLTH earlier this month.

Most startups that were funded in 2021 probably are generating "some revenue" but may not have enough gas in the tank to go it alone, he says.

"I know of a few mergers that are gonna happen in the next few months," Friedman says.

Catch up quick: The report also touches on the fall of telehealth unicorn Babylon Health.

"There is a lot of analysis regarding the reasons for this collapse, a combination of lack of management focus, over-the-top valuation, and unsuccessful acquisitions," Morvan says.

The big picture: The fundamentals of the market remain strong, with persistent tailwinds propelling it, including governmental support, increased awareness, an aging population, and a health care labor shortage.