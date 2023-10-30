General Catalyst enters a "struggle for the soul" of the US hospital

General Catalyst's bold decision to buy a hospital ignites hopes of resuscitating a flatlining health system.

Why it matters: Reversing the traditional hospital-buys-tech model could transform the dominant, beleaguered sick care setup into a consumer-friendly, prevention-focused one, hospital administrators, investors and startup leaders tell Axios.

What they're saying: "These places used to be large and soulful places," says SCAN Health Plan CEO and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs academic hospitalist Sachin Jain.

"There's a struggle for the soul of the large health system," he adds.

Between the lines: That means entering into value-based care arrangements (rewarding providers for quality over quantity) and overhauling a hospital's current billing-focused tech approach into one focused on the patient and provider experience.

PitchBook lead health care analyst Rebecca Springer says she's assuming General Catalyst buys a system "with a decent IT infrastructure in place because they don't want to spend the first three years of this doing data cleanup."

What we're watching: Marc Harrison — CEO of Healthcare Assurance Transformation Corporation (HatCo), the company General Catalyst formed for the strategy — told Forbes it is in the market for a system in the $1 billion to $3 billion range because that's where "the majority of Americans get their health care."

Experts speaking with Axios were divided on whether the firm will target a small or regional hospital or multi-region system, but most agreed it would not be a pricey, prestigious academic medical center.

"One geographic location would give them more local power," says GSR Ventures partner Justin Norden.

"A suburban, underperforming hospital seems most likely," says Included Health CEO Owen Tripp.

"Hopefully, they go after something like Steward in Boston," says Jain.

Be smart: Hospitals have long used tech — including tools from venture-backed startups — but have largely failed to do so sustainably and efficiently due to organizational hurdles and misaligned incentives, several experts say.

"Health systems remain the largest buyers of health care IT," says PitchBook's Springer, "but everything is very fragmented."

"Health systems are beleaguered right now — from a financial and a morale perspective," says SCAN's Jain, because they "haven't figured out how to harness the expertise, knowledge, and will of their workforce to drive positive change."

By the numbers: Nearly half of providers increased their spending on software in 2022, per a Bain & Company and Klas Research report.

Of those, 80% cited labor shortages, inflation, and organizational shifts like M&A and leadership changes as motivating factors.

"If you're a health system leader struggling to staff your clinics and someone says: 'We'll buy you and invest a billion dollars in new tools and technologies to drive engagement,' I'd think you'd be kind of a dummy to not jump and say 'Let's get going,'" adds Jain.

Reality check: General Catalyst's focus on a traditional, brick-and-mortar asset like a hospital could itself prove a hurdle to transforming the health care system, Tripp says.

"One of my primary concerns here is that for a VC fund that has massive amounts of dollars, a national reputation, and some very smart people ... this is ultimately doubling down on the way things are today," says Tripp.

The future of care will likely look more virtual or hybrid than in-person and within the four walls of a hospital, he adds.

"If you build around a physical location, I think you're missing the point," Tripp says.

The bottom line: Whatever institution General Catalyst buys, creating a patient experience that sets the hospital above other second- or third-tier systems will take time.