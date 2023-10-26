Digital health funding falls to 2016 levels
Oct 26, 2023
Through three quarters of the year, digital health funding totaled $10.2 billion — just 40% of last year's total, according to a recent report from CB Insights.
Why it matters: It's the sector's lowest quarterly funding level since 2016.
By the numbers: Digital health funding dropped 14% to $3 billion in Q3 from $3.5 billion a year earlier.
- Deal count dropped to 247 — a 33% decrease from the prior quarter and the smallest amount of deals in almost a decade.
- Meanwhile, the broader venture market saw an 11% decline in deal count QoQ.
Yes, but: Mega-rounds of $100 million-plus are starting to rebound, with six such deals in Q3.
- While mega-round funding remained flat quarter over quarter at $900 million, mega-round funding share increased to a five-quarter high at 29%.
- Median deal size was only down 5% so far this year, compared with 2022.
Zoom in: Care delivery and navigation tech led the way with 105 deals totaling $1.3 billion in funding.
- Monitoring, imaging and diagnostics tech followed, with 62 deals for deal value of $700 million.
- Nearly two-thirds of deals were for early-stage companies, while 16% of the deals were midstage, 9% late-stage, and 11% characterized as "other."