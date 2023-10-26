Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: CB Insights; Chart: Axios Visuals

Through three quarters of the year, digital health funding totaled $10.2 billion — just 40% of last year's total, according to a recent report from CB Insights.

Why it matters: It's the sector's lowest quarterly funding level since 2016.

By the numbers: Digital health funding dropped 14% to $3 billion in Q3 from $3.5 billion a year earlier.

Deal count dropped to 247 — a 33% decrease from the prior quarter and the smallest amount of deals in almost a decade.

Meanwhile, the broader venture market saw an 11% decline in deal count QoQ.

Yes, but: Mega-rounds of $100 million-plus are starting to rebound, with six such deals in Q3.

While mega-round funding remained flat quarter over quarter at $900 million, mega-round funding share increased to a five-quarter high at 29%.

Median deal size was only down 5% so far this year, compared with 2022.

Zoom in: Care delivery and navigation tech led the way with 105 deals totaling $1.3 billion in funding.