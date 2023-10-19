Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pair Team, a company that delivers community-based health care to Medicaid populations, raised $9 million in Series A funding, CEO Neil Batlivala tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Medicaid patients have more difficulty accessing care than private insurance patients, so Pair Team goes to where they are to build trust.

Details: The financing was led by Next Ventures, with participation from PTX Capital, Kapor Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Y Combinator.

Several notable healthcare angel investors also participated, including Bamboo Health CE Jay Desai.

The funding will be used to help accelerate expansion across California.

"This is a meaningful up-round even in this more challenging fundraising environment," Batlivala says.

Pair Team has raised $11.6 million to-date.

How it works: The San Fransisco-based company partners with local health centers and community-based organizations, such as shelters, facilities and community centers.

Pair Teams aims to give vulnerable Medicaid patients access to a shared, value-based care management platform, leveraging Pair's network of safety net organizations and providing staffing support to fill gaps in access.

Via virtual and in-person care, Pair Team connects Medicaid's highest-risk patients with necessary services like housing coordination, grocery delivery, medication management, virtual therapy and other primary care services.

What they're saying: "We need to go to where they are and where they feel safe and comfortable with people they trust," Batlivala says.

"We want to equip these places with right care and management. There is no equivalent of an EMR in these community organizations and we want to build our way up to be that operating system for them," he adds.

"Low-quality service degrades trust and this is where other companies have stumbled before us," the executive says. "We are being very judicious to avoid that trap."

The opportunity is bigger than just one sliver or one segment of healthcare and most of the ripe areas are outside of the things that are most talked about," says Julian Eison, managing partner at Next Ventures.

What's next: "We plan to reach profitability after this round," Batlivala says. He declined to disclose revenue.