(From left) Belwadi Srikanth of Suki; Dave Kerwar of Inbound Health; Kevin Davies of Mizuho Securities; Brigham Hyde of Atropos Health; and Amer Alnajar of Vytalize Health. Photo: Beatrice Moritz

As the AI hype cycle rages on, the question of user experience is becoming increasingly important, health care dealmakers said at the Axios BFD yesterday.

Why it matters: Companies can spend millions developing new AI tools, but it's all moot if physicians and patients can't practically use them.

The big picture: Health care is no stranger to AI. Use cases span clinical documentation to flagging potential medical issues in patients based on electronic health record data.

Yes, but: Not all algorithms are created equal.

What they're saying: "I'm a physician, I'm an ICU doc, and I can't tell you how many times I have these pop-ups [in our EMR] that are completely irrelevant," said Abridge chief clinical officer Tina Shah, speaking at the BFD's Health Tech Expert Voices roundtable.

"Like, 'Your patient's dying of septic shock' — and they're totally fine and talking to you," she added. "We've already lost trust. We now need to prove trust. "

And when it comes to evaluating the safety and efficacy of AI tools, "we need more than a white paper," said Atropos Health CEO Brigham Hyde.

"We have to up our game," Hyde added. "We can't ... just throw something out in health care that hurts people and then gets more people to leave the workforce."

Meanwhile, a lack of clear guidelines and regulation of AI further adds to the murkiness of utility, the speakers said — the FDA's newly established digital health advisory committee notwithstanding.

"The question is, who's going to [regulate]?" says Vytalize Health chief medical officer Amer Alnajar. " You have social media CEOs coming up and you have senators asking them, 'Is it true that Facebook uses Wi-Fi?'"

While Congress may not be up for the task, Hyde noted a progressive FDA and Shah suggested public-private partnerships as ways to accelerate more oversight.

Between the lines: AI models are only as good as the data they're trained on — and mitigating potential bias can be tricky.

"The bigger question is, 'What is the right data?'" said Oak HC/FT partner Vignesh Chandramouli. "Was it a good physician who did the medical record or a bad physician?"

Hyde and Brightside Health chief clinical officer Mimi Winsberg said their companies currently score datasets for appropriateness based on their applicability to a given population, question or treatment.

Be smart: Quality questions aside, there's no denying the speed at which AI can synthesize new clinical study information, said Alnajar.