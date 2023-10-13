Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Health care dealmakers talk end-user for AI

Claire Rychlewski

(From left) Belwadi Srikanth of Suki; Dave Kerwar of Inbound Health; Kevin Davies of Mizuho Securities; Brigham Hyde of Atropos Health; and Amer Alnajar of Vytalize Health. Photo: Beatrice Moritz

As the AI hype cycle rages on, the question of user experience is becoming increasingly important, health care dealmakers said at the Axios BFD yesterday.

Why it matters: Companies can spend millions developing new AI tools, but it's all moot if physicians and patients can't practically use them.

The big picture: Health care is no stranger to AI. Use cases span clinical documentation to flagging potential medical issues in patients based on electronic health record data.

Yes, but: Not all algorithms are created equal.

What they're saying: "I'm a physician, I'm an ICU doc, and I can't tell you how many times I have these pop-ups [in our EMR] that are completely irrelevant," said Abridge chief clinical officer Tina Shah, speaking at the BFD's Health Tech Expert Voices roundtable.

  • "Like, 'Your patient's dying of septic shock' — and they're totally fine and talking to you," she added. "We've already lost trust. We now need to prove trust. "
  • And when it comes to evaluating the safety and efficacy of AI tools, "we need more than a white paper," said Atropos Health CEO Brigham Hyde.
  • "We have to up our game," Hyde added. "We can't ... just throw something out in health care that hurts people and then gets more people to leave the workforce."

Meanwhile, a lack of clear guidelines and regulation of AI further adds to the murkiness of utility, the speakers said — the FDA's newly established digital health advisory committee notwithstanding.

  • "The question is, who's going to [regulate]?" says Vytalize Health chief medical officer Amer Alnajar. " You have social media CEOs coming up and you have senators asking them, 'Is it true that Facebook uses Wi-Fi?'"
  • While Congress may not be up for the task, Hyde noted a progressive FDA and Shah suggested public-private partnerships as ways to accelerate more oversight.

Between the lines: AI models are only as good as the data they're trained on — and mitigating potential bias can be tricky.

  • "The bigger question is, 'What is the right data?'" said Oak HC/FT partner Vignesh Chandramouli. "Was it a good physician who did the medical record or a bad physician?"
  • Hyde and Brightside Health chief clinical officer Mimi Winsberg said their companies currently score datasets for appropriateness based on their applicability to a given population, question or treatment.

Be smart: Quality questions aside, there's no denying the speed at which AI can synthesize new clinical study information, said Alnajar.

  • "Medical research doubles every 72 days," he said. "Can anyone on this table double their clinical knowledge in 72 days? I don't think so."
