Direct-to-consumer health care has retaken its seat at the table, industry observers told Axios at HLTH.

Why it matters: The shift in tune comes as rising health care costs see patients, particularly women, become more active health care purchasers.

Driving the news: The rise in recent years of high-deductible health plans means patients bear more of the risk for their care than payers. The average deductible for an employer-sponsored plan in 2023 was $2,004 for an individual and $3,868 for a family.

Telehealth-friendly regulations have been extended, including a last-minute reversal by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that extends a waiver to let providers prescribe controlled substances without in-person visits.

Women, including women of color, are increasingly turning to virtual care tools, including telehealth.

Of note: Women are also the most active users of health care services generally, particularly when it comes to preventive care.

Flashback: Many experts dismissed the approach several years ago, citing challenges including high customer acquisition costs and dependence upon developing name recognition and maintaining customer loyalty.

What they're saying now: "I used to say DTC was DOA," Bessemer partner Steve Kraus told Axios during a meeting at HLTH. "I don't say that anymore," he added, citing the success of companies such as One Medical.

"We are all about consumer-directed health care. You need to be able to deliver care in a cost-effective, accessible way," said 7wire Ventures partner Alyssa Jaffee told Axios during a meeting at HLTH.

Jaffee added one exception to that rule: startups that don't accept insurance. "Cash pay I will never support — it contributes to health inequity."

Be smart: Peer-reviewed research and reports find women's medical concerns are dismissed by providers at far higher rates than those of men — and that, too, is likely underwriting increased demand for DTC approaches.

"Particularly for women of color, trust is central in re-orienting care relationships that have historically been rooted in violence, dismissal or other forms of discrimination," Rock Health analysts wrote in a 2022 report.

Meanwhile, the historic reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022 has also turned investors toward women-focused startups.

What's happening: "One of the underlying mechanisms within women's health care today is that there's such a lack of trust in the system, because there's such a lack of trust from the system," Hey Jane CEO Kiki Freedman said during a panel at HLTH.

"Women are so underserved ... they are often the ones seeking out better options," Evvy interim CEO Priyanka Jain said on the panel with Freedman.

"People never believe me when I tell them our customer acquisition costs. People never believe me when I tell them our organic revenue. But here's the thing: That's where women are going when they're experiencing these symptoms," she said.

"I know there's a lot of DTC unfriendliness in the market right now, but I will say we just raised our Series A, so it's definitely possible," Jain added.

State of play: Many direct-to-consumer startups have attracted market attention in recent years, with several focused on women.