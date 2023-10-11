Cohere Health eyes Series C for prior auth tech

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cohere Health, which automates the prior authorization process for health care providers, is targeting a $50 million to $100 million Series C in mid-2024, CEO Siva Namasivayam tells Axios exclusively at HLTH in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: Prior authorization technology — sometimes referred to as the holy grail use case for AI in health care — has drawn significant investor interest.

How it works: Cohere leverages AI and machine learning to automate the typically paperwork-heavy prior authorization process.

The company partners with various medical associations, like the American College of Surgeons, to develop guidelines for responsible AI.

Details: Speaking on the sidelines of the HLTH conference in Las Vegas, Namasivayam tells Axios that the company will likely raise an insider round ahead of the Series C.

Existing Cohere investors include Polaris Partners, Longitude Capital, Deerfield Management, Flare Capital Partners and Define Ventures.

The goal is to take its prior authorization software more widely with the new funding, the CEO says.

"The idea is that we have crossed the chasm, if you will. We have been able to figure out the product market fit," he says. "We have 10 health provider clients. We want to get to 50 to 60 in next three years."

Of note: In a funding world characterized by down rounds, EBITDA-positive Cohere's planned Series C will be an up round, Namasivayam says.

The CEO declined to disclose revenue figures aside from noting Cohere will be "hitting nine digits soon."

Between the lines: As the cost of capital rises, so do investors' returns expectations — and offering lip service to a vague AI goal that'll play out over the next two decades won't cut it, Namasivayam says.

The idea that investors would "invest $500 million and see returns over 20 years — that sentiment has completely gone away," he says.

The intrigue: Cohere is "definitely looking" at M&A, Namasivayam says.