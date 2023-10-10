Axios Pro Deals Erin Brodwin in conversation with Google SVP of technology and society James Manyika. Photo: Claire Rychlewski, Axios

Google is in no rush to apply artificial intelligence to health care.

Driving the news: "We're not in a hurry," Google SVP of technology and society James Manyika told Axios' Erin Brodwin at HLTH in Las Vegas on Monday. "The only race we feel we're in is the race to do this right."

The big picture: Indeed, the "move fast and break things" mantra that so pervaded tech years ago appears to have been supplanted by a more delicate message, several builders and investors told Axios on the sidelines of HLTH.

"We're being slow and deliberative," Sunita Mishra, chief medical officer of Amazon Health Services, told Erin during a meeting at the conference.

"We're growing slow to grow fast," said Fortuna Health CEO Nikita Singareddy, meaning the company is spending a lot of its time assessing patient needs and use patterns.

Meanwhile, Google's AI-powered efforts span medical imaging, dermatology, genetic testing, and drug discovery.

Context: Data privacy concerns have plagued companies across health tech as regulators including the FTC have begun a more aggressive crackdown on breaches of health information.

Catch up fast: The handling of public data by large tech companies has long vexed consumers, and Google is no exception.

Google and its subsidiary DeepMind last year faced a class-action lawsuit alleging they unlawfully used the confidential medical records of 1.6 million National Health Service patients without their knowledge or consent. (That lawsuit was subsequently dismissed on the grounds that it did not meet the bar for bringing a representative action.)

In 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that doctors and patients weren't notified of a program Google ran with hospital system Ascension Health that allegedly provided 150 Google employees with access to patient data.

A lawsuit against Google and the University of Chicago Medical Center accused the institutions of processing identifiable medical records.

What's next: As large language models in health care mature, Google foresees a future wherein the potential for breaches of patient data is narrowed.

Zoom in: "There are a lot of applications that don't make this presumption that you need first somebody's personal, private data," Manyika says, citing CT scans as one example.

The typically hourslong process to highlight cancerous tumors can be done in a manner of minutes using AI that assesses images.

"You don't need the patient's personal data to do that," he says. "You're looking at images or using techniques to simply enable the physicians and care providers to be able to do that work of contouring."

Reality check: Patient data privacy remains a concern — and Manyika says there will be new questions emerging.