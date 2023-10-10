General Catalyst: "Let's buy a hospital"

General Catalyst is boldly taking venture capital where most VC investors won't go — the hospital.

Why it matters: The move would be the first attempt at a venture-capital-run health system, where hospital executives and tech leaders could design tools together.

It challenges a status quo wherein startups attempt to squeeze their shiny new tech into traditional health system workflows.

Details: The new company — Health Assurance Transformation Corporation (HATCo) — will acquire and operate a health system "for the long term," General Catalyst announced at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas.

Per General Catalyst, HATCo will work with the firm's 20 health system partners (spread across 43 states and four countries) and build "an interoperability model" that leverages technology in General Catalyst's existing portfolio.

HATCo is a permanent capital vehicle where General Catalyst will house wholly-owned or majority-owned health care businesses.

What they're saying: The news rippled through HLTH this week in Las Vegas, and many told Axios they're cautiously optimistic.

"If the idea is, 'Hey, what we wanna do is take world-class health care IT and incorporate it into hospital systems because we know they suck at that — that's kind of a cool idea,'" says Todd Walrath , CEO of health care staffing software company ShiftMed.

, CEO of health care staffing software company ShiftMed. "Normally I would tell venture to stay away [from health systems], but when comes to [General Catalyst] — I think they can pull it off," says Andrew Parker , CEO of elder care company Papa.

, CEO of elder care company Papa. "My initial reaction is excitement," says Conrad Gudmundson , VP of strategy at AI clinical decision support company Lucem Health. "I will be very curious to see how aggressive [GC] are with their adoption of new technologies.

, VP of strategy at AI clinical decision support company Lucem Health. "I will be very curious to see how aggressive [GC] are with their adoption of new technologies. "Good luck, right?" quips Siva Namasivayam , CEO of Cohere Health, which the automates prior authorization process. "I'd love to look at a model. Are they doing everything for everyone?"

, CEO of Cohere Health, which the automates prior authorization process. "I'd love to look at a model. Are they doing everything for everyone?" One health system executive, who described the arduous process typically required to attempt to embed tech tools into their workflows, told Axios on background they wish they had access to a setup like the one General Catalyst outlined in its announcement.

Yes, but: It's unclear to what degree the firm's involvement in hospital operations will be disclosed to patients. Many tools — including most risk prediction algorithms — do not require patient knowledge or consent.

The big picture: The deal would represent a flip of the traditional hospital system approach to digital health, which has seen systems launch their own VC arms or invest directly in health tech startups.

"Health care organizations are by definition conservative," Gudmundson says. "I'll be curious to see if — and at what pace — [General Catalyst] starts to challenge that status quo."

💭 Our thought bubble: Combined with General Catalyst's announcement last week that it would merge portfolio health care automation companies Commure and Athelas, the news smacks of the once-lofty ambitions of General Catalyst-backed Olive AI, formerly the highest-profile startup in the sector.

That company promised to reduce health systems' administrative spending at a rate of roughly 5x the cost of installing its software, but Olive has since shed talent and sold several business lines.

The bottom line: VC moves fast and breaks things, which is the opposite of what traditional health systems are set up to do.