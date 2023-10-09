MDisrupt, a startup that connects health tech founders with clinical experts, secured $3 million in seed funding, CEO Ruby Gadelrab tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: More and more health tech founders come from outside the sector, and as a result, many lack the clinical expertise necessary for building successful businesses.

Gadelrab sees MDisrupt as providing builders with that foundational medical knowledge.

Details: The Venture Collective led the round.

Capita3, 3plus VC, Geek Ventures, Mindshift Capital, The BFM Fund, Zane Capital, Emmeline Ventures and Growth Factory participated.

Funds will go toward bringing on more clients and honing the tech driving its expert marketplace.

Alongside the raise, TVC general partner Cat Middleton will join MDisrupt's board of directors.

How it works: Based in Austin, MDisrupt connects health tech and life sciences startups with chief medical officers, clinicians, and other experts from institutions including Blue Cross Blue Shield, CVS, Willis Towers Watson, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Optum, and the Cleveland Clinic.

Those experts help startups with areas such as product building, payer strategies, commercialization, scaling, and market research.

The company currently has 1,500+ experts in its marketplace and has worked with roughly 100 companies, Gadelrab says.

"It's set up so a little company that can't afford to pay $400,000 to a chief medical officer can get a clinician at the table," says Gadelrab.

Some companies retain those experts for as few as six months to as many as four years — usually while working on a specific strategy, such as regulatory, she adds.

The backstory: After spending more than two decades building, commercializing, and scaling health and life science products, Gadelrab developed a playbook for success in the sector, she tells Axios.

"After I left 23andMe" — where she was VP of commercial marketing — "I realized a lot of digital health companies not following that formula," she adds.

"It wasn't hubris — they were trying to solve a real, lived health care problem and just didn't understand the complexities and didn't surround themselves with the right expertise," Gadelrab recalls.

For example, many founders didn't know the difference between a health and a wellness claim, or the importance of employing someone in product who understands HIPAA.

What they're saying: "Builders in health care are coming from outside. So for us, it's about how we empower them," says Gadelrab.

"A key piece is getting the best of technology together with the best of health care so founders can go fast responsibly," she adds.

Meanwhile, despite the tough economic tailwinds facing the sector, Gadelrab says she's continually emphasized diversity and inclusion while building the company and putting together the raise.

Of the company's cap table, 50% of people identify as people of color while 40% are health experts or clinicians.

Himalaya Rao-Potlapally, managing director of the BFM Fund, tells Axios: "We didn't invest in [Gadelrab] because she's a woman of color. Rather, when we look at women founders of color, we tend to find more killer businesses, because women of color generally have to do far more with far less — so they're the optimal pool to source from."

State of play: The digital health investment landscape has seen the recent rise of enablement startups providing tech tools to power other health care companies.