Exclusive: Commons Clinic clinches $20M Series A for specialty VBC
Hybrid musculoskeletal care provider Commons Clinic clinched $19.5 million in Series A capital, CEO Nick Aubin tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: As it stitches together what Aubin describes as a One Medical for specialty care, Commons hopes its services help patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) problems to avoid expensive hospital visits.
Details: RA Capital Management led the raise.
- Previous backers Floating Point and Courtside Ventures joined alongside new investor Time BioVentures.
- Funds will go towards establishing a presence in Los Angeles through a combination of marketing and hiring, and attracting what Aubin calls "top tier" providers.
- The raise comes less than a year after Commons closed an $11 million seed round and tips total funding to $33.5 million.
- Aubin declined to say when he expects the company to collect a Series B, noting Commons has "a lot of running room."
How it works: Los Angeles-based Commons partners with in-person facilities to guide patients through care while integrating virtual physical therapy.
- "We want to compete toe-to-toe with hospitals that aren't serving the needs of the community from a value perspective," Aubin says. "And give physicians what they need to deliver the type of care they want to, which is not cutting open if there's a better conservative care option."
Catch up quick: Aubin has spent the better part of the year building Common's physician group by acquiring small, local practices.
By the numbers: Six physicians and three surgery centers comprise Common's current network, which collectively sees 10,000 patients annually.
What they're saying: "We're beginning to validate [the thesis that] value-based, specialty care's moment is now," says Aubin.
State of play: The pandemic saw venture investors pour capital into several virtual MSK companies, but other players are now looking to create a hybrid physical therapy experience. For example:
- In-personal PT clinic operator Bardavon last June acquired virtual-first MSK startup PeerWell for 8 figures, the parties told Axios exclusively.
- Virtual MSK provider Sword in 2021 clinched $189 million in Series D capital at $1.8 billion valuation.
- Hinge Health, another digital MSK company, in 2021 raised $600 million in Series E funding at a $6.2 billion valuation.
Yes, and: Virtual physical therapy isn't an option for all patients, notes Commons investor and Floating Point managing partner John Loser.
- "You have to provide a credible alternative to patients looking for a total joint replacement or for spine surgery," Loser says.
What's next: Aubin aims to expand Commons into fields beyond MSK within a decade.
- "It's foundational to our vision to be multi-specialty," Aubin says.