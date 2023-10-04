SpecCheck, a provider of optical billing and customer management tools, closed a $3.7 million seed round, CEO Joe DeMaria tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Optometry still largely runs on handwritten and faxed orders, and SpecCheck hopes its tools can help modernize the sector.

Details: Initialized Capital led the round and Y Combinator participated.

Funds will go towards growing the team, expanding its network of labs and eye doctors, and adding more features to the platform.

DeMaria declined to say when he foresees SpecCheck collecting a Series A.

How it works: The Los Angeles-based startup offers billing, ordering, and customer management software to optical providers, labs, and patients. It includes tools for...

Lab payment, order submission and status updates, communication with lab partners via live chat, and one-click patient email notifications.

Optical labs pay to join SpecCheck's network, and SpecCheck takes a fee when the lab receives orders and when payments are made through the platform.

The backstory: DeMaria, a trained optician, pitched the idea for SpecCheck to co-founder and CTO Arnold Villatoro in Los Angeles, where he was working on payments infrastructure at Lyft as an engineer.

State of play: There are few startups in the optical software sector, but several companies are working on eye care in other ways. For example...