Exclusive: SpecCheck eyes $4M seed to modernize optometry
SpecCheck, a provider of optical billing and customer management tools, closed a $3.7 million seed round, CEO Joe DeMaria tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Optometry still largely runs on handwritten and faxed orders, and SpecCheck hopes its tools can help modernize the sector.
Details: Initialized Capital led the round and Y Combinator participated.
- Funds will go towards growing the team, expanding its network of labs and eye doctors, and adding more features to the platform.
- DeMaria declined to say when he foresees SpecCheck collecting a Series A.
How it works: The Los Angeles-based startup offers billing, ordering, and customer management software to optical providers, labs, and patients. It includes tools for...
- Lab payment, order submission and status updates, communication with lab partners via live chat, and one-click patient email notifications.
- Optical labs pay to join SpecCheck's network, and SpecCheck takes a fee when the lab receives orders and when payments are made through the platform.
The backstory: DeMaria, a trained optician, pitched the idea for SpecCheck to co-founder and CTO Arnold Villatoro in Los Angeles, where he was working on payments infrastructure at Lyft as an engineer.
State of play: There are few startups in the optical software sector, but several companies are working on eye care in other ways. For example...
- Digital-first vision benefits startup XP Health last November raised $17.1 million in Series A financing.
- Bausch + Lomb, a Canadian maker of contact lenses and eye care products, was one of the first mega-IPOs in January 2022.
- Olympus Partners last September agreed to acquire EyeSouth Partners from Shore Capital Partners, valuing the eye care services organization at just under $1 billion.