Affordable housing-based health care startup Ounce collected $5.2 million in seed funding, CEO Rachel Munsie tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Washington, D.C.-based Ounce is using housing as a toehold into the care ecosystem, eyeing the tens of millions of people losing Medicaid coverage as the public health emergency ends.

Details: Meridian Street Capital and Flare Capital co-led the round.

Chelsea Clinton's Metrodora Ventures, Wilshire Lane Capital, Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta, and Unite Us co-founder Taylor Justice participated.

Funds will go toward internal growth and planning for expansions throughout D.C. and other cities and states.

Munsie declined to say when Ounce plans to raise a Series A.

How it works: The startup embeds its team of community health workers inside affordable rental properties, utilizing extra leasing office spaces, community rooms, and lobby offices.

Those workers have access to tools and tech enabling them to develop one-on-one relationships with residents, host on-site health screenings and pop-up clinics, enroll residents in public benefits like SNAP, Medicaid, and disability, schedule primary care and pediatric appointments, and help residents apply for rental and utility assistance.

Ounce currently serves roughly 2,000 affordable housing residents across nine properties in D.C., per Munsie.

Zoom in: In an effort to foster trust, Ounce includes as criteria in its hiring process whether candidates have lived in the neighborhoods they seek to serve.

"When you're working with a lack of trust in the traditional health care system to begin with, overcoming that takes some level of community knowledge and frankly, just familiarity you can't train for," Munsie says.

Be smart: Medicaid serves nearly one in five U.S. residents and represents $671 billion in yearly spending, per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

Plus, Medicaid enrollees have adopted virtual care tools at rates similar to those on commercial insurance, a recent Rock Health report found.

State of play: A small but growing cohort of health care startups is building for the Medicaid market, including:

Galileo, a NYC-based virtual care company focused on Medicaid members, last November raised $18 million in Series A financing.

Cityblock Health, a NYC-based hybrid primary care company focused on Medicaid patients, in 2021 raised $400 million in Series D funding at a $5.7 billion valuation.

What they're saying: Compared with care providers like Galileo or Cityblock, Munsie says Ounce sees itself more as a community-based coordinator than a "full stack clinical care" startup.

⚖️ One fun thing: Ounce's name alludes to the saying, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."