Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Scoop: Oral Surgery Partners launches sale process

Erin Brodwin
Illustration of a large tooth on a dental examination chair.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

A sale process is underway for Sheridan Capital-backed Oral Surgery Partners, sources familiar tell Axios.

Why it matters: If successful, the deal would be the first private equity sale in the high-growth oral surgery practice management sector in six months.

What's happening: A Leerink Partners-run auction recently kicked off for OSP. Initial bids have not yet been collected, one source says.

  • Chesterfield, Missouri-based OSP is marketing on 2023 EBIDTA figures of roughly $60 million, two sources tell Axios.
  • Sheridan is expected to retain a minority stake following a transaction, one source notes.
  • Potential comparable deals include Oak Hill's 2021 acquisition of Oral Surgery Management at a roughly $700 million valuation, as well as BlackRock's $900 million-plus acquisition of Paradigm Oral Health.

Between the lines: At the height of the physician practice management investment frenzy (and when debt was less expensive), dental companies were commanding around 15x to 16x EBITDA.

  • One source notes a multiple of around 11x EBITDA might be a more reasonable expectation for OSP in today's market.

How it works: OSP helps practices with referrals, recruitment, billing, compliance, and insurance and vendor management.

Catch up fast: Sheridan acquired a majority stake in OSP back in 2019.

Context: The oral surgery market, with its high margins, heavy cash-pay model, and low reimbursement risk profile, remains attractive despite larger macroeconomic tailwinds.

Oral Surgery Partners and Leerink declined to respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper