Scoop: Oral Surgery Partners launches sale process
A sale process is underway for Sheridan Capital-backed Oral Surgery Partners, sources familiar tell Axios.
Why it matters: If successful, the deal would be the first private equity sale in the high-growth oral surgery practice management sector in six months.
What's happening: A Leerink Partners-run auction recently kicked off for OSP. Initial bids have not yet been collected, one source says.
- Chesterfield, Missouri-based OSP is marketing on 2023 EBIDTA figures of roughly $60 million, two sources tell Axios.
- Sheridan is expected to retain a minority stake following a transaction, one source notes.
- Potential comparable deals include Oak Hill's 2021 acquisition of Oral Surgery Management at a roughly $700 million valuation, as well as BlackRock's $900 million-plus acquisition of Paradigm Oral Health.
Between the lines: At the height of the physician practice management investment frenzy (and when debt was less expensive), dental companies were commanding around 15x to 16x EBITDA.
- One source notes a multiple of around 11x EBITDA might be a more reasonable expectation for OSP in today's market.
How it works: OSP helps practices with referrals, recruitment, billing, compliance, and insurance and vendor management.
Catch up fast: Sheridan acquired a majority stake in OSP back in 2019.
Context: The oral surgery market, with its high margins, heavy cash-pay model, and low reimbursement risk profile, remains attractive despite larger macroeconomic tailwinds.
Oral Surgery Partners and Leerink declined to respond to a request for comment.