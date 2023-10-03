Plenful pulls in $9M for pharmacy automation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Plenful, a San Francisco-based workflow automation platform to streamline pharmacy operations, raised a $9 million seed from Bessemer Venture Partners.

Why it matters: Post-pandemic, health care providers and pharmacists are still experiencing significant burnout, buoying demand for more automation.

Details: CEO Joy Liu tells Aaron the funding will give Plenful "multiple years" of runway.

The capital will be used for product development, engineering, sales and internal customer operations.

While Liu declined to disclose specific financials, she said the company was generating revenue.

How it works: Plenful's no-code software tools process both structured and unstructured data and are designed to automate document data entry for onboarding and referral orders, 340B auditing and savings identification, and pharmacy revenue cycles.

Plenful serves more than 20 enterprise customers including Tampa General Hospital, Renown Health, and Medication Management Partners, according to Liu.

The backstory: Liu says she experienced the bottleneck in administrative workflows at specialty pharmacy Shields Health Solutions, where she saw a need for more flexible tools to integrate disparate data sources and configure customer-specific rules.

State of play: AI-powered clinical workflow tools continue to command investor dollars, fueled by the growing hype around generative AI and ChatGPT.