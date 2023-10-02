Share on email (opens in new window)

The Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI), a maker of clinical decision support software for health systems, raised $31 million in Series C funding, CEO Nassib Chamoun tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Health systems have an expanding appetite for tools that help prioritize and risk-stratify patients, saving clinicians' time and helping to efficiently manage resources.

Details: Invus led the round.

Funds will go towards implementing its tools, which now include a generative AI module, at Houston Methodist and Cleveland Clinic.

Chamoun says HDAI will begin the process of raising a Series D at the end of 2023.

How it works: HDAI licenses its AI-powered software to health systems, hospitals, and clinics.

That software is trained on roughly a quarter of a trillion Medicare records.

"We've taken everything you're likely to see as a clinician and we've statistically summarized it in a way that says, 'This is a person that is in the highest decile or quintile for that risk,' whether it's mortality or readmission or sepsis," Chamoun says.

The company has published several recent, peer-reviewed studies suggesting its algorithms offer predictive capabilities for Medicare and non-Medicare populations.

Yes, but: Developers of clinical decision support software must train their tools on wide and diverse patient populations, since not doing so can produce serious errors in the algorithms' results.

For example, a sepsis prediction tool developed by EHR giant Epic was found to have missed two-thirds of sepsis patients and generated numerous false alerts, partially because it had not been properly trained on local hospital data.

Last fall, Epic released a revamped version in an effort to rectify some of the problems.

"People should think about AI models today as efficiency and operational tools that help you flag and identify patients that require a higher level of clinical attention," says Chamoun. "The driver must remain the clinician."

State of play: Because of the potential time-savings they offer clinicians, tools like the kinds being developed by Epic and HDAI are attracting significant attention from investors.