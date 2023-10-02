Exclusive: HDAI inks $31M Series C for clinical decision support
The Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI), a maker of clinical decision support software for health systems, raised $31 million in Series C funding, CEO Nassib Chamoun tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Health systems have an expanding appetite for tools that help prioritize and risk-stratify patients, saving clinicians' time and helping to efficiently manage resources.
Details: Invus led the round.
- Funds will go towards implementing its tools, which now include a generative AI module, at Houston Methodist and Cleveland Clinic.
- Chamoun says HDAI will begin the process of raising a Series D at the end of 2023.
How it works: HDAI licenses its AI-powered software to health systems, hospitals, and clinics.
- That software is trained on roughly a quarter of a trillion Medicare records.
- "We've taken everything you're likely to see as a clinician and we've statistically summarized it in a way that says, 'This is a person that is in the highest decile or quintile for that risk,' whether it's mortality or readmission or sepsis," Chamoun says.
- The company has published several recent, peer-reviewed studies suggesting its algorithms offer predictive capabilities for Medicare and non-Medicare populations.
Yes, but: Developers of clinical decision support software must train their tools on wide and diverse patient populations, since not doing so can produce serious errors in the algorithms' results.
- For example, a sepsis prediction tool developed by EHR giant Epic was found to have missed two-thirds of sepsis patients and generated numerous false alerts, partially because it had not been properly trained on local hospital data.
- Last fall, Epic released a revamped version in an effort to rectify some of the problems.
- "People should think about AI models today as efficiency and operational tools that help you flag and identify patients that require a higher level of clinical attention," says Chamoun. "The driver must remain the clinician."
State of play: Because of the potential time-savings they offer clinicians, tools like the kinds being developed by Epic and HDAI are attracting significant attention from investors.
- In September, Carenostics collected $5 million in seed funds while Co:Helm closed a $3 million seed round.
- In May, Healthy.io, which partners with payers and providers to integrate its FDA-cleared CKD test into their kidney management programs, raised $50 million in Series D funds.
- In March 2022, ConcertAI raised a $150 million Series C at a $1.9 billion valuation for its real-world data cancer research tools.