Brave new digital health funding world
In Q3, U.S. digital health startups raised $2.5 billion across 119 deals — the second-lowest quarter by total funding since the fourth quarter of 2019, per a Rock Health report.
Why it matters: The first half of this year charted a course for a "new normal" in health care VC. Now, we're firmly in that brave new world, Aaron writes.
By the numbers: This year has seen $8.6 billion raised across 365 deals to date.
- Notably, Q3 2023 is the fourth of the five past quarters to log funding in the $2 billion range, joined by Q3 2022, Q4 2022, and Q2 2023.
- The past five quarters have all logged deals in the low 100s, topping out at 131 deals in Q1 2023.
The big picture: High-interest rates continue to impact venture funds' ability to raise funding, and the low-valuation environment has delayed distributions to limited partners, fundamentally reducing capital available for new investments.
- "Down rounds remain a concern, and startups and their investors are having difficult conversations about financing the next phases of growth at the expense of founder and prior investor dilution," the report says.
- This has yielded the emerging trend of more extension or unlabeled rounds, in a bid to reduce dilution — a "likely contributor to 2023's sparse mid-stage series announcements," the report notes.
- There were just 34 Series B raises announced this year, compared to last year's 82.
- There were only 11 Series C raises this year — down significantly from last year's 35, and the lowest number on record since Rock Health began tracking the sector in 2011.
Between the lines: While on-demand health care and life science R&D had been snagging most venture funding post-pandemic, that dynamic has shifted, the report notes.
- Now, investors are pouring money into digital health products and services that support disease treatment, nonclinical workflow, and management of complex conditions like kidney disease.
What they're saying: "Health care is radically changing but the overall capital markets have changed profoundly too," says Threshold Ventures managing partner Emily Melton.
- "Transitioning from a low-interest environment is hard for early-stage startups, but it's even harder for mid-stage companies that have to pivot to a new game in real time," she adds.
The bottom line: The investment mindset shift is clear — now it's up to digital health founders and entrepreneurs to navigate it.