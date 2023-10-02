In Q3, U.S. digital health startups raised $2.5 billion across 119 deals — the second-lowest quarter by total funding since the fourth quarter of 2019, per a Rock Health report.

Why it matters: The first half of this year charted a course for a "new normal" in health care VC. Now, we're firmly in that brave new world, Aaron writes.

By the numbers: This year has seen $8.6 billion raised across 365 deals to date.

Notably, Q3 2023 is the fourth of the five past quarters to log funding in the $2 billion range, joined by Q3 2022, Q4 2022, and Q2 2023.

The past five quarters have all logged deals in the low 100s, topping out at 131 deals in Q1 2023.

The big picture: High-interest rates continue to impact venture funds' ability to raise funding, and the low-valuation environment has delayed distributions to limited partners, fundamentally reducing capital available for new investments.

"Down rounds remain a concern, and startups and their investors are having difficult conversations about financing the next phases of growth at the expense of founder and prior investor dilution," the report says.

This has yielded the emerging trend of more extension or unlabeled rounds, in a bid to reduce dilution — a "likely contributor to 2023's sparse mid-stage series announcements," the report notes.

There were just 34 Series B raises announced this year, compared to last year's 82.

There were only 11 Series C raises this year — down significantly from last year's 35, and the lowest number on record since Rock Health began tracking the sector in 2011.

Between the lines: While on-demand health care and life science R&D had been snagging most venture funding post-pandemic, that dynamic has shifted, the report notes.

Now, investors are pouring money into digital health products and services that support disease treatment, nonclinical workflow, and management of complex conditions like kidney disease.

What they're saying: "Health care is radically changing but the overall capital markets have changed profoundly too," says Threshold Ventures managing partner Emily Melton.

"Transitioning from a low-interest environment is hard for early-stage startups, but it's even harder for mid-stage companies that have to pivot to a new game in real time," she adds.

The bottom line: The investment mindset shift is clear — now it's up to digital health founders and entrepreneurs to navigate it.