Virgin Pulse and HealthComp to merge in $3B employer benefits deal

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp are merging in a $3 billion deal to create a health benefits navigation company for employers.

Why it matters: Employers bracing for a record-breaking spike in health care costs could see promise in new offerings designed to cut costs while boosting health outcomes.

Details: Providence, Rhode Island-based Virgin Pulse is backed by Marlin Equity Partners and Fresno, California-based HealthComp is backed by New Mountain Capital, per a release.

New Mountain will hold a majority ownership of the combined company while Marlin will maintain a minority stake.

Blackstone and Morgan Health also backed the deal, which is expected to close in Q4.

How it (will) work: Virgin Pulse CEO Chris Michalak will serve as CEO of the combined company, which will help employers personalize their benefit offerings and track outcomes associated with those benefits.

What they're saying: "We are addressing a problem that has plagued the industry for years — a misaligned, complex benefit structure that results in unmet needs and escalating costs," Michalak says in the release.

Flashback: JP Morgan launched Morgan Health publicly in 2021 with an eye towards improving employer-sponsored health care. Other Morgan Health investments include:

A $30 million investment last July in employer-facing health plan startup Centivo.

Participation last March in a $23 million funding round for Embold Health, a health care navigation company designed to help assess provider quality.

A $50 million investment in 2021 in primary care company Vera Whole Health.

A $25 million investment in May in fertility benefits provider Kindbody.

A $20 million investment last September in home diagnostics startup LetsGetChecked.

State of play: Venture-backed benefits navigation companies offer what they pitch as customizable and more convenient alternatives to existing third party administrators (TPAs). For example: