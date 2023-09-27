Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Evvy, a New York City-based vaginal health startup, raised $14 million in Series A funding, Priyanka Jain, co-founder and CEO tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Vaginal discomfort is a leading reason that women seek healthcare advice in the US, with diagnosis and recurrence rates higher than 50%.

Details: The round led by Left Lane Capital and also included participation from General Catalyst, Labcorp Venture Fund, RH Capital, Ingeborg Investments, G9 Ventures, Virtue, and Amboy Street Ventures.

How it works: Launched in 2021, Evvy offers a direct-to-consumer, at-home vaginal microbiome test.

The cost is $129 for a single test for non-members. Members pay $99 per test and receive four per year, shipped every three months, as well as free one-on-one virtual coaching.

Evvy's platform tests for bacterial infections, microbes that could be associated with infertility and pre-term birth, changes in estrogen, antibiotic resistance, and sexually transmitted infections.

The company serves more than 20,000 patients, but it is not currently covered by insurance.

What they're saying: "Evvy's groundbreaking platform is changing the way we understand and care for the female body," says Laura Sillman, VP at Left Lane Capital.

"There are signals that female bodies are giving off, and we want to leverage our data set and capabilities to improve outcomes across the board," says Jain.

What's next: Series A proceeds will help Evvy invest in clinical studies and develop guidelines for its diagnostic platform.

"Those types of things have high costs upfront, but they change outcomes and scale and they change the path to profitability," Jain says.

"We could get to profitability quickly or they we can invest in the research and change the system at scale and really achieve our mission," she adds.

The intrigue: Evvy created Equal Research Day (like Equal Pay Day but for the gender health gap), focused on championing research and education about vaginal health.

Catch up fast: The company has raised $19 million total to-date, and was valued at $56 million as of August, according to PitchBook.

Jain declined to comment on current valuation.

State of play: While women's health has been historically underfunded, investor dollars have begun to flow into the space.