Sponsors and strategics are circling the rest of primary care company Cano Health's (NYSE: CANO) assets, two sources familiar tell Axios.

Why it matters: The company got a needed lifeline from a recent sale, but its breakup is not done yet.

Driving the news: Cano sold its Texas and Nevada clinics to CenterWell Senior Primary Care for nearly $67 million, including $35.4 million in cash to be paid at closing.

What's happening: Net proceeds from the transaction let Cano remain in compliance with its debt covenants, and give the company available liquidity of $109 million in cash.

The company continues to work with JPMorgan and Oppenheimer on a breakup, the sources say.

The company previously announced plans to cease operations in California, New Mexico, and Illinois by the fall of 2023.

Flashback: Cano went public via a $4.4 billion SPAC deal with Jaws Acquisition Corp in 2021.

At that time, Cano saw its stock price hover around $13 per share. The company has since seen its stock erode considerably, trading at 27 cents a share as of this morning.

CEO Marlow Hernandez stepped down from his post in June after mounting pressure from shareholders.

Between the lines: Cano focused on serving Medicare Advantage populations, for whom reimbursement is tied to risk adjustment factor (RAF) scores.

RAF scores use a patient's demographic and diagnosis to determine their risk and subsequent anticipated (or capitated) annual cost, which CMS pays.

Cano benefited from operating on this capitated cost structure during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic since the company was getting paid regardless of whether it saw patients.

However, CMS has been enacting significant changes to its model for RAF score calculation, which has impacted and lowered scores across providers — and thus cut reimbursement and profits.

What they're saying: "We're still interested in primary care with an MA patient base," one private equity investor focused on physician businesses says. "But we're really trying to understand their RAF scoring, making sure that they're being thoughtful and consistent."

"I think that's that's been a big part of the lesson for a lot of these businesses — the profitability going forward has to be revisited," he continues. "A lot of these margins were, you know, 20, 30, 40%. And I think that just wasn't sustainable."

Cano, JPMorgan, and Oppenheimer did not respond to Axios' request for comment.